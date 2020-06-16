Area roundup: Mason City baseball splits doubleheader with Waukee

The Mason City baseball team split a season-opening doubleheader Monday night at Waukee, as the Mohawks won the first game over the Warriors, 2-1, and dropped the second game by the same score.
Bradley Vaith went four innings for the Mohawks in game one, and allowed three hits and no runs with four strikeouts. In the second game, Alex Gold went five innings and allowed one earned run, while Carter Thomas allowed three hits and one run over two innings, and was saddled with the loss.
In the first game, Ben Pederson had a big day for the Mohawks, going 3-for-4 at the plate. The Mohawks managed to steal seven bases in the doubleheader.
Baseball
Clear Lake 15, Iowa Falls-Alden 0: The Clear Lake baseball team, in its first game under head coach A.J. Feurbach, started its 2020 season with a bang. The Lions crushed Iowa Falls-Alden in the season opener, 15-0, allowing no hits in the mercy-rule shortened contest.
The Lions scored their 15 runs thanks to a combination of offense and the Comets' lack of control. Clear Lake banged out seven hits, and also drew 11 walks in Monday's game. Each of the Lions' seven hits were singles.
The game lasted only four innings. On the mound, junior Eric Ritter and senior Noah Mason both pitched two innings, with Ritter striking out six batters, and Mason whiffing two.
Algona 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2: The Algona baseball team kicked off its season with a 4-2 win over the Cowboys on Monday night, as the Bulldogs struck early at the plate while freshman Cameren Rindone put up a dominant performance on the mound.
Rindone went 5 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing one hit and two unearned runs, with 13 strikeouts. At the plate, Rindone drove in two runs with a pair of hits.
St. Ansgar 10, Central Springs 5: The St. Ansgar baseball team kicked off its 2020 season with a 10-5 win over Central Springs on Monday night.
Central Springs kicked off the first inning with four runs, but St. Ansgar answered with three in the bottom bottom half. The Saints tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the third, and took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth.
Rockford 8, Nashua-Plainfield 6: The Rockford baseball team scored an 8-6 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Monday night, in head coach Mark Mohl's first game with the program. The team will play Tuesday night against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Northwood-Kensett 14, North Butler 3: The Northwood-Kensett baseball team earned a dominant victory on Monday night against North Butler, as the Vikings downed the Bearcats, 14-3.
The game was tied going into the top of the fifth inning, but the Vikings took the lead with one run in the fifth and one in the sixth. The team sealed the win with nine runs in the seventh inning.
Ethian Trasker pitched five innings for the Vikings, allowing zero runs and striking out five. Sophomore Jace Gentz finished with one hit and two runs scored for the Vikings, while senior Caden Schrage drove in two runs on an RBI single.
Dike-New Hartford 4, West Fork 1: The West Fork baseball team fell in its season opener to Dike-New Hartford by a score of 4-1 on Monday, as the Warhawks scored first inning run was all the offense they could muster.
Junior Noah Maske got the start for the Warhawks, and went five innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.
Webster City 4, Hampton-Dumont 0: The Hampton-Dumont baseball team dropped its season opener to Webster City by a 4-0 score on Monday night, as the Bulldogs managed just two hits against the Lynx.
Freshman Brayden Johnson started on the mound for Hampton, allowing three earned runs on four hits. Johnson walked four batters and struck out four.
Lake Mills 6, West Hancock 3: The Lake Mills baseball team beat West Hancock on Monday night by a score of 6-3. The Bulldogs managed six runs on six hits against the Eagles, while West Hancock ran into a buzz saw in Lake Mills senior Casey Hanson.
Hanson pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits, with 18 strikeouts.
Riceville 2, Janesville 0: Riceville baseball began its season with a 2-0 win on Monday night, as the Wildcats ended a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the sixth inning.
Freshman Isaiah Hill went five innings on the mound for Riceville, and allowed no runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, North Iowa 0: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team got its first win of the 2020 season on Monday night, as the Cardinals downed North Iowa 6-0. Senior Jared Shaw drove in two runs for GHV with a pair of singles. Senior Dalton Graff scored twice and finished the day with three base hits.
Junior Jack Ermer made the start for the Cardinals, and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on three hits, with five strikeouts.
Softball
The Mason City softball team started off its season by losing both ends of a doubleheader on Monday night, as the Mohawks fell to No. 6 Waukee by scored of 12-3 and 10-0.
The Warriors got off to an 11-0 lead with one run in the first innning, four runs in the second, three in the third, and three in the fourth inning. The Mohawks answered back with two runs in the fifth inning, followed by one in the fifth, but couldn't close the scoring deficit.
Waukee junior Mikayla Herman provided a lot of the offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. In the second game, sophomore Reagan Bartholomew went 3-for-4 against Mason City, with a double, a triple, two runs scored, three stolen bases, and an RBI.
Iowa Falls-Alden 4, Clear Lake 2: The Clear Lake softball team dropped its first game of the season by a 4-2 score.
Algona 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0: Algona's softball squad made quick work of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Monday, as the Bulldogs by the Cowgirls in three innings, 12-0.
The Bulldogs kicked the game off by scoring 12 runs in the first inning. At the plate, Lillian Etherington went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run, scoring two runs and driving in five RBI. Moriah Knapp scored in three runs with a double, and also scored twice.
On the mound, Kameryn Etherington went three innings, and gave up one hit while striking out eight.
Newman Catholic 15, Osage 1: The Newman Catholic softball team kicked off its season with a dominant 15-1 victory over Osage. The Knights scored in every frame, pushing across two runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third, one run in the fourth, and seven in the fifth.
The Green Devils managed five hits, four of them singles, against Knights' pitcher Paige Leininger.
Central Springs 9, St. Ansgar 6: The Central Spring softball team kicked off its 2020 season with a 9-6 win over St. Ansgar on Monday night, as sophomore catcher Madisyn Kelley drove in four runs on two homers and a single.
On the mound, freshman pitcher Cooper Klaahsen pitched six innings, allowing just two earned runs on six hits, with 10 strikeouts.
The Panthers' offense had 15 hits against the Saints, with three homers, as freshman Aurura Stepleton also hit a bomb.
Nashua-Plainfield 5, Rockford 4: A late-inning rally by Nashua-Plainfield led to a one-run victory over Rockford softball on Monday night, as the Huskies scored three runs to walk-off in the season opener over the Warriors.
Senior Kayla Carroll had two hits for the Warriors, with two stolen bases and an RBI. Rockford led, 4-2, going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but junior Cameron Willemsen, who pitched the whole game, allowed the winning runs to score.
For the game, Willemsen pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs, with one walk and two strikeouts.
North Butler 4, Northwood-Kensett 2: Northwood-Kensett softball started its season with a two-run loss to North Butler, as the Vikings fell to the Bearcats, 4-2.
Lake Mills 17, West Hancock 15: Lake Mills softball came out on top of West Hancock in a high-scoring shootout on Monday, as the Bulldogs beat the Eagles, 17-15.
Senior Hope Levine finished with three hits for Lake Mills, with one RBI and one run scored. Sophomore Leah Moen got the start on the mound for the Bullldogs, and allowed six earned runs on seven hits, while walking seven batters and five strikeouts.
Eighth grader Dottie Byars came on in relief and allowed eight runs on behind six walks and three hit batters.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7, North Iowa 4: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura softball team started its season with a 7-4 win over North Iowa, as a late rally from the Bison couldn't erase the Cardinals' lead.
The Cardinals scored their seven runs on three hits and six walks. On the mound, sophomore Maddie Graham pitched six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, with nine strikeouts.
Charles City 10, Decorah 3: The Charles City softball team started the 2020 season with a seven-run win over Decorah on Monday night, as an early lead propelled the Comets to a 10-3 win over the Vikings.
Decorah scored one run in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead, but the Comets responded with five runs in the bottom of the second, and four more in the third, to take a 9-2 advantage. Junior Dani Reetz led the charge for the Comets in both pitching and hitting. Reetz had three hits against Decorah pitcher Avery Shelton, with a two singles, a double, a stolen base, one RBI, and a run scored. As the Comets' new starting pitcher, Reetz had a solid debut, as she pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, with four walks and three strikeouts.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!