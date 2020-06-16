Area roundup: Mason City baseball splits doubleheader with Waukee

Algona 4, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2: The Algona baseball team kicked off its season with a 4-2 win over the Cowboys on Monday night, as the Bulldogs struck early at the plate while freshman Cameren Rindone put up a dominant performance on the mound.

Rindone went 5 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing one hit and two unearned runs, with 13 strikeouts. At the plate, Rindone drove in two runs with a pair of hits.

St. Ansgar 10, Central Springs 5: The St. Ansgar baseball team kicked off its 2020 season with a 10-5 win over Central Springs on Monday night.

Central Springs kicked off the first inning with four runs, but St. Ansgar answered with three in the bottom bottom half. The Saints tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the third, and took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth.

Rockford 8, Nashua-Plainfield 6: The Rockford baseball team scored an 8-6 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Monday night, in head coach Mark Mohl's first game with the program. The team will play Tuesday night against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Northwood-Kensett 14, North Butler 3: The Northwood-Kensett baseball team earned a dominant victory on Monday night against North Butler, as the Vikings downed the Bearcats, 14-3.