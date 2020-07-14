Area roundup: Mason City baseball earns double-header sweep on Senior Night

The Hampton-Dumont baseball team closed out its regular season with an 11-1 loss to Boone Monday night, as the Bulldogs' pitching staff walked 11 batters in the game.

The two teams will play again on Friday, in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 2 tournament. The loss dropped the Bulldogs' record to 5-8 on the season.

Humboldt 7, Algona 4

The Algona baseball team fell to Humboldt on Monday night by a 7-4 score, as the Bulldogs could manage only six singles against the Wildcats pitching staff.

Humboldt got the scoring started with two runs in the first inning, and added one more in the third inning and three more in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead.

The Bulldogs then scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, two of them on an RBI single from sophomore Tyler Manske. Algona did push one run across in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough to mount a rally, and the Bulldogs fell to 7-8 on the season.

Algona will play at Webster City on Friday in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 2 tournament.

Charles City 4, Vinton-Shellsburg 3