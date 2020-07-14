Area roundup: Mason City baseball earns double-header sweep on Senior Night

The Mason City baseball team closed out the regular season in grand fashion on Senior Night at Roosevelt Field, as the Mohawks swept a double-header against Ottumwa by scores of 2-1, and 7-3 on Monday.
In the first game, the Mohawks tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning on an RBI single from senior Connor Wiemann, and won it in the seventh on a walk-off single from senior Avery Mellman. On the mound, senior Bradley Vaith went six innings, allowing just four hits and one earned run.
In the second game, the Mohawks scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and held on for the 7-3 victory to complete the sweep. Junior Alex Gold hit two doubles for the Mohawks, while sophomore Carter Thomas scored twice and drove in two RBI.
"All three of our seniors stepped up in a big way on senior night," head coach Troy Rood said. "Avery Mellman, Bradley Vaith, and Connor Wiemann all made plays on the mound, on the bases, in the field, and at the plate. Carter Thomas also had a big night for us.”
The Mohawks won five consecutive games to end the regular season with a 13-7 overall record. Mason City will play Des Moines Hoover at 7 p.m. on Friday, in the first round of the Class 4A, Substate 2 tournament.
Baseball
Boone 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1
The Hampton-Dumont baseball team closed out its regular season with an 11-1 loss to Boone Monday night, as the Bulldogs' pitching staff walked 11 batters in the game.
The two teams will play again on Friday, in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 2 tournament. The loss dropped the Bulldogs' record to 5-8 on the season.
Humboldt 7, Algona 4
The Algona baseball team fell to Humboldt on Monday night by a 7-4 score, as the Bulldogs could manage only six singles against the Wildcats pitching staff.
Humboldt got the scoring started with two runs in the first inning, and added one more in the third inning and three more in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead.
The Bulldogs then scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, two of them on an RBI single from sophomore Tyler Manske. Algona did push one run across in the top of the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough to mount a rally, and the Bulldogs fell to 7-8 on the season.
Algona will play at Webster City on Friday in the first round of the Class 3A, Substate 2 tournament.
Charles City 4, Vinton-Shellsburg 3
The Charles City baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off victory on Monday night, as the Comets closed out the regular season with a 4-3 win over Winton-Shellsburg.
The Comets managed four doubles in the game, and seven total base hits. Sophomore Tino Tamayo had a team-high two hits for Charles City with one RBI, while senior Tait Arndt finished with an RBI double.
On the mound, senior Atticus Parrot got the win, going four innings and allowing no runs on just one hit.
With the win, Charles City improved to 8-8 on the season. Vinton-Shellsburg fell to 0-17.
Softball
Ottumwa 4-10, Mason City 0-5
The Mason City softball team lost its sixth and seventh consecutive games on Monday night, as the Mohawks were swept in a double-header by Ottumwa by scores of 4-0, and 10-5.
Junior Shaye Theobald provided Mason City's only base hit in the first game, a single. In the second game, the Mohawks scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to shorten the deficit to five runs, but fell before they could complete the comeback. With the loss, Mason City fell to 8-14 on the season.
The Mohawks will play at Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday at 7 p.m., in the Class 4A, Region 5 quarterfinal.
Central Springs 9, Newman Catholic 8
The Central Springs softball team won the Top of Iowa West outright title on Monday night in walk-off fashion, as the Panthers broke an 8-8 tie with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning, when courtesy runner Ellie Ryan scored on a passed ball.
The game was a back and forth offensive battle, as the Panthers took a 5-1 lead with three runs in the bottom of the third. The Knights responded by scoring seven runs over the next two innings, but Central Springs tied the game at 8-8 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Sophomore Kaylea Fessler finished with three base hits and two RBI for the Panthers. Hailey Worman had a team-high three hits for the Knights, and sophomore Alyse Ball finished with two RBI.
With the win, the Panthers finished with an 8-0 conference record, while Newman finished Top of Iowa East play at 6-2.
Central Springs will play West Hancock on Wednesday in the Class 2A, Region 5 quarterfinals, while the Knights will take on Nashua-Plainfield in the second round of the Class 1A, Region 4 tournament.
North Butler 7, Rockford 4
The Rockford softball team saw its season come to an end on Monday night with a 7-4 loss to North Butler in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 4 tournament.
The Warriors managed six hits against the Bearcats, all of them singles. Rockford scored all four of its runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Junior Cameron Willemsen pitched six innings for Rockford, allowing nine hits and seven runs.
Rockford ended its season with a 2-14 record.
Northwood-Kensett 8, North Iowa 7
The Vikings softball squad kept its season alive with a walk-off victory over North Iowa, as Northwood-Kensett scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Bison, 8-7.
Freshman Teagan Johnson finished with two hits and an RBI in the game, while junior Kayla Senne drove in one run while also pitching seven innings. Senne allowed seven hits and just two earned runs, while striking out 14 hitters against the Bison, as her squad advanced to the second round of the Class 1A, Region 4 tournament. The Vikings will play St. Ansgar on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
North Iowa finished is season with a 2-9 overall record.
Charles City 6, New Hampton 4
Charles City softball ended its regular season with a victory over New Hampton on Monday, as the Comets beat the Chickasaws 6-4.
Senior Lisabeth Fiser finished with three base hits, including a double and two runs scored, while pitcher Dani Reetz went seven innings while allowing four runs on seven hits, with five strikeouts.
The Comets will play on Saturday night in the Class 4A, Region 5 semifinal, against either Waterloo East or Center Point-Urbana. With the win, Charles City improved to 11-3 on the year.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
