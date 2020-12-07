Area roundup: Late game scoring binge leads Newman Catholic boys to win

With the loss, the Panthers fell to 0-3 on the season, and will play against on Tuesday, at North Butler.

Lake Mills 70, St. Ansgar 27: The Lake Mills boys basketball team walloped St. Ansgar on Saturday by a 70-27 score. The Bulldogs got off to a a hot start, outscoring the Saints 25-6 in the first quarter, and led at halftime, 51-9.

Dashawn Linnen and Wyatt Helming were the stars of the show for the Bulldogs, with 19 and 23 points in the game, respectively. Helming also had a team-high eight rebounds in the, while Caleb Bacon and Bennett Berger each had five assists.

For the Saints, senior Braden Powers finished with a team-high 17 points.

The win boosts Lake Mills' record to 3-0, while St. Ansgar fell to 1-1. The Saints will play at Osage on Tuesday night, while Lake Mills will host Bishop Garrigan.

Charles City 66, Algona 62: The Charles City boys basketball team scored its first win of the year with a 66-62 victory over Algona on Saturday. The Comets got out to a 26-20 halftime lead, and held off a late game charge from the Bulldogs with an offensive outburst of their own.