Area roundup: Late game scoring binge leads Newman Catholic boys to win

A 35-point fourth quarter explosion lifted the Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a four-point win over Bishop Garrigan on Saturday, as the Knights took down the Golden Bears, 71-67.
Knights' junior James Jennings had a career day, scoring 32 points on 14 of 21 shooting, with three 3-pointers on the day. Sophomores Noah Hamilton and Doug Taylor each had big days as well, with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Three players led the Knights in rebounds on Saturday, as Hamilton, Taylor, and sophomore Max Burt all finished with six.
Burt also finished with six assists on the afternoon.
With the victory, the Knights improved to 2-1, while the Golden Bears suffered their first loss of the season.
Newman Catholic will play again on Tuesday, at Nashua-Plainfield.
Boys' Basketball
Belmond-Klemme 52, Central Springs 50: The Central Springs boys basketball team fell to Belmond-Klemme on Saturday by two points, as a 16-point fourth quarter lifted the Broncos to a 52-50 victory.
Freshman Javont Froiland had the biggest day for the Panthers, scoring 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting, with five 3-pointers. Junior Drew Kelley led the team with 11 rebounds.
With the loss, the Panthers fell to 0-3 on the season, and will play against on Tuesday, at North Butler.
Lake Mills 70, St. Ansgar 27: The Lake Mills boys basketball team walloped St. Ansgar on Saturday by a 70-27 score. The Bulldogs got off to a a hot start, outscoring the Saints 25-6 in the first quarter, and led at halftime, 51-9.
Dashawn Linnen and Wyatt Helming were the stars of the show for the Bulldogs, with 19 and 23 points in the game, respectively. Helming also had a team-high eight rebounds in the, while Caleb Bacon and Bennett Berger each had five assists.
For the Saints, senior Braden Powers finished with a team-high 17 points.
The win boosts Lake Mills' record to 3-0, while St. Ansgar fell to 1-1. The Saints will play at Osage on Tuesday night, while Lake Mills will host Bishop Garrigan.
Charles City 66, Algona 62: The Charles City boys basketball team scored its first win of the year with a 66-62 victory over Algona on Saturday. The Comets got out to a 26-20 halftime lead, and held off a late game charge from the Bulldogs with an offensive outburst of their own.
Both teams scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Charles City managed to hold on for the win. The Comets will play on Tuesday, at Iowa Falls-Alden.
Girls' basketball
Belmond-Klemme 40, Central Springs 24: The Central Springs girls dropped their third straight game to open the season on Saturday, in a low-scoring affair with Belmond-Klemme. The Broncos beat the Panthers, 40-24.
Central Springs scored 12 points in both halves, including just three points in the third quarter.
No stats were available for the game. The Panthers will play on Tuesday, at North Butler.
St. Ansgar 64, Lake Mills 19: The St. Ansgar girls crushed Lake Mills on Saturday, 64-19, as three Saints players put up double-digit scoring totals.
The Saints got out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter, and led the Bulldogs at halftime, 43-13. In the second half, the Saints' defense held Lake Mills to just five points, as St. Ansgar finished off the dominant victory.
Senior Hali Anderson led the Saints with 20 points, with senior Gracie Urbatsch close behind with 18. Brooklyn Hackbart put up 12 points with six rebounds, while junior Adrianna Kruse led the teams in boards, with 11.
Junior Brooke Bergo led the Bulldogs with eight points on the night.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 0-4 on the season, while St. Ansgar improved to 2-0. The Saints will play at Osage on Tuesday, and Lake Mills will host 3-0 Bishop Garrigan.
Bishop Garrigan 72, Newman Catholic 33: The Newman Catholic girls fell to 2-2 on the season with a 72-33 loss to Bishop Garrigan on Saturday. The Knights fell behind in the first quarter, 18-4, and couldn't keep up with the potent offense of the Golden Bears.
Senior Kealan Curley led the Knights with 12 points, while Garrigan sophomore Audi Crooks had 20 points and 21 rebounds for the Golden Bears.
The Knights will try to bounce back on Tuesday, with a game at Nashua-Plainfield.
Charles City 33, Algona 29: The Charles City girls eked out a low-scoring win over Algona on Saturday, 33-29, as the Comets earned their first win of the new season.
At halftime, the scored was 14-10 in favor of Charles City. The two teams then each scored 19 points in the second half, but the Comets' early lead held up for the victory.
The Comets will play Monday night, against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Wrestling
St. Ansgar tournament
A quartet of area teams wrestled on Saturday in St. Ansgar. The tournament was made up of Clear Lake, Lake Mills, North Union, Northwood-Kensett, and St. Ansgar.
Clear Lake finished 3-1 on the day. The Lions beat St. Ansgar, 64-12, beat Northwood-Kensett 60-12, won over North Union, 64-12, and fell to Lake Mills, 55-18.
For the Bulldogs, it was a very successful day. In addition to the win over Clear Lake, Lake Mills North Union and Northwood-Kensett by scores of 66-12, and took down St. Ansgar, 54-18.
Northwood-Kensett had a tougher day on the mat, going 0-for-4. The Vikings lost to Clear Lake, 60-12, North Union 48-18, Lake Mills 66-12, and St. Ansgar 51-12.
St. Ansgar emerged from the day with one loss and one win.
Keith Young Invitational
Mason City and Charles City both competed on Saturday at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls.
For Mason City, 106-pound Kale DiMarco fell in the tournament quarterfinals to Cedar Falls' Carter Fadiga, by a 5-3 decision.
Mohawks' 126 pound senior Gabe Rolon lost to Norwalk's Donovan Card in a 15-4 major decision., and then beat Charles City's Nathan Lopez in the consolation round. Rolon wound up finishing in third place overall.
Jace Rhodes emerged with the win at 132 pounds, with a win by fall over Norwalk's Grant Harbour in the finals round.
Mason City's Cooper Wiemann took third place at 138 pounds with a 10-3 win Cody Brown of Don Bosco.
Osage quad
The Osage wrestling team came out of its home quad with a clean sweep, as the Green Devils beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, New Hampton, and Union, LaPorte City.
The Green Devils took down the Cowboys, 48-27; beat the Chickasaws by a closer score of 37-28, and walloped the Knights, 51-24.
