Area roundup: Lake Mills boys dominate North Union

The Lake Mills boys team continued its dominant start to the season with a 73-25 victory over North Union on Monday night.
The Bulldogs took a 42-19 halftime lead, and then outscored the Warriors, 22-2, in the third to put the game into blowout territory. Lake Mills allowed the Warriors to score just six points in the second half, as North Union fell to 0-8 on the season.
With the win, Lake Mills improved its perfect record to 8-0. The Bulldogs' next game will be on Jan. 5 against North Iowa.
Boys Basketball
Grundy Center 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys basketball team fell to 1-6 on the season with a 73-55 loss to Grundy Center on Monday night.
The Spartans were led by a trio of top scorers on offense, with junior Dayne Zinkula leading the way with 17 points, and senior Wes Willis and junior Dexter Whitehill both contributing 14 points.
No stats were available for the Bulldogs, who host Humboldt on Tuesday night.
Forest City 56, Crestwood 50: The Forest City basketball team overcame a one-point halftime deficit to earn a six-point win on Monday night over Crestwood, as the Indians outscored the Cadets, 33-26 in the second half to improve to 4-4 on the year.
Senior Brandon Leber led the way for the Indians, scoring 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, while Noah Miller was close behind with 16 points with three 3-pointers and seven free throws. Junior Andrew Snyder had a team-high seven rebounds.
Turkey Valley 82, Riceville 30: The Riceville basketball team dropped its third straight game with an 80-32 loss at Turkey Valley on Monday night.
The Wildcats fell behind early, as the Trojans took a 24-7 first quarter lead and led at halftime by a 46-19 score. In the second half, Turkey Valley outscored Riceville, 36-11.
Senior Kalvin Langreck led Turkey Valley with 21 points on the night.
With the loss, Riceville fell to 3-5 on the season. The Wildcats' next game will come on Jan. 4, against Northwood-Kensett.
Girls Basketball
Grundy Center 54, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls dropped their second straight game with a 54-44 Monday night loss to Grundy Center, as the Bulldogs couldn't climb their way out of an early deficit.
Junior Bailey Reding led the way for the Spartans with 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting, with nine free throws, and junior Paiton Wallis scored 12 on 5-of-13 shooting. Junior Lainy Thoren had a team-high 13 rebounds.
No stats were available for Hampton-Dumont-CAL, which fell to 4-3 on the year.
Forest City 56, Crestwood 44: The Forest City girls basketball team got its sixth win of the season with a 56-44 victory on Monday night over Crestwood. The Indians scored 12 points on the first and 14 in the second to take a 26-14 halftime lead, and held on in the second half despite being outscored by the Cadets, 30-20.
Sophomore Britain Ferrie and senior Kaylee Ollendieck scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Cadets.
With the win, Forest City improved to 6-2. The Indians will play on Tuesday night at Belmond-Klemme.
North Union 54, Lake Mills 21: The Lake Mills girls basketball team fell to 1-8 on the season with a 33-point loss to North Union on Monday night. The Bulldogs scored only two points in the first quarter and three points in the fourth, as the offense just couldn't keep up with the Warriors.
Junior Brooke Bergo scored a team-high nine points for the Bulldogs, while freshman Brynn Rogness led the squad with eight rebounds.
"In the first half, I thought we handled the full-court pressure well, just struggled to move the ball effectively in the half-court against their zone," Lake Mills head coach Garrett Patterson said.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, North Iowa 11: The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls basketball team earned its biggest win of the season on Monday with a 63-11 win over North Iowa. The Cardinals allowed just four points in the first two quarters, and led at halftime, 41-4.
In the third quarter, the Bison scored just a single point, compared to 16 for GHV. In the fourth, the two teams both put six points on the board, as GHV secured a 52-point margin of victory.
Senior Jayden Frank led the way for GHV with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, with three 3-pointers. Junior Chloe Frank scored 16 points, while also contributing five rebounds.
With the win, GHV improved to 3-3, while North Iowa fell to 0-7. The Cardinals will host Eagle Grove on Tuesday night.
Turkey Valley 51, Riceville 22: The Riceville girls basketball team suffered its first blowout loss of the season on Monday night, as the Wildcats lost to Turkey Valley, 51-22.
Trojans' senior Ali Hoffert had a team-high 20 points for Turkey Valley along with nine rebounds. Sophomore Jacqlyn Schmitt contributed 17 points to the effort on 8-of-10 shooting.
For Riceville, the loss dropped the season record to 6-2. The Wildcats will play again on Jan. 4 against Northwood-Kensett.
Bowling
Mason City girls fall to 0-2
The Mason City girls bowling team lost to Waukee on Monday night, 2,427-1,945, to drop the Mohawks' record to 0-2 on the season.
Erin Lacy put up scores of 115 and 162 for the match. Other scores for Mason City included Ava Hoard at 133 and 109, Maggie Arickx at 98, 133, Lainna Duncan at 165 and 102, Hailee Wendel at 132 and 144, and Nathalie Angel at 114, 106.
On the boys side, Mason City lost to Waukee, 3303-2572. Junior Joe Uker led the Mohawks in total pins with 411, good for fourth place overall. Sophomore Gavin Als had the high game for Mason City at 212, while senior Joseph Barnes III finished first overall at 278.
Mason City's next meet will be Jan. 11, when the Mohawks host Des Moines Lincoln at Mystic Lanes.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.