Area roundup: Lake Mills boys dominate North Union

No stats were available for Hampton-Dumont-CAL, which fell to 4-3 on the year.

Forest City 56, Crestwood 44: The Forest City girls basketball team got its sixth win of the season with a 56-44 victory on Monday night over Crestwood. The Indians scored 12 points on the first and 14 in the second to take a 26-14 halftime lead, and held on in the second half despite being outscored by the Cadets, 30-20.

Sophomore Britain Ferrie and senior Kaylee Ollendieck scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Cadets.

With the win, Forest City improved to 6-2. The Indians will play on Tuesday night at Belmond-Klemme.

North Union 54, Lake Mills 21: The Lake Mills girls basketball team fell to 1-8 on the season with a 33-point loss to North Union on Monday night. The Bulldogs scored only two points in the first quarter and three points in the fourth, as the offense just couldn't keep up with the Warriors.

Junior Brooke Bergo scored a team-high nine points for the Bulldogs, while freshman Brynn Rogness led the squad with eight rebounds.