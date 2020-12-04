Area roundup: Kelly, McDonough win 100th-career matches

Thursday night was a busy one for many area wrestling teams. For most, the meets marked the start to a season that surely won't be forgotten.
Two wrestlers who will remember the meet they wrestled in is West Hancock senior Cole Kelly and Central Springs junior Clayton McDonough. The pair each scored their 100th-career victory on Thursday night.
The start to the 2020-21 season is a good one for both McDonough and Kelly – who each are looking for a trip back to Wells Fargo Arena. McDonough came up one win short of a state title a season ago, while Kelly is hoping for a deeper run.
Lake Mills meet: The Lake Mills wrestling team scored three team wins in its season-opening home meet. The Bulldogs beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 64-18, and Newman Catholic, 72-9. The final dual against Nashua-Plainfield was tougher, but the Bulldogs came out on top, 42-37.
"The dual against Nashua-Plainfield was a big win for us," coach Alex Brandenburg said. "That being said, we made a lot of mistakes which need to cleaned up to be as strong as we have been the past few years."
Dalton Thorson, Alex Beaty, Casey Hanson, Brady Hanson, Elijah Wagner, and Brayden Lindeman each finished the night 3-0.
Newman Catholic scored a big 31-24 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Four different Knights wrestlers won by fall in the victory. To round out the night, both GHV and Newman Catholic lost to Nashua-Plainfield.
Osage meet: The Osage wrestling team started off its state title defense by winning all three of its duals on Thursday night at home. The Green Devils earned a 55-21 win over North Butler, a 64-14 win over North Union and a 57-24 win over Northwood-Kensett.
The Green Devils had multiple wrestlers who won all three of their matches, and expectations remain high for the team.
Outside of the loss to Osage, Northwood-Kensett dropped its other two duals to North Union, 36-30, and North Butler, 59-18. Drake Tiedemann, Tyler Mills and Brandon Varner won all three matches they competed in for the Vikings.
West Fork meet: West Fork hosted three teams at home, but it was West Hancock who won the night. On top of a 60-18 win over the Warhawks, the Eagles beat Rockford, 72-6, and beat St. Ansgar, 48-22.
Kelly won all three of his matches while scoring his 100th-career victory.
Outside of West Hancock, West Fork scored a 35-12 victory over Rockford, but fell 42-18 to St. Ansgar. The Saints also beat Rockford, 60-0.
Eagle Grove meet: Two area teams wrestled at a meet in Eagle Grove on Thursday night. Central Springs looked dominant in all three duals. The Panthers beat Forest City, 38-27, Eagle Grove, 44-30, and Belmond-Klemme, 52-12.
Outside of the loss to Central Springs, Forest City won its two other duals. The Indians beat Eagle Grove, 68-12, and Belmond-Klemme, 52-12. A highlight for the Indians was junior Reese Moore winning two of his matches in quick pins and receiving a forfeit in another match.
AGWSR meet: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) wrestling team traveled to AGWSR on Thursday night and beat the home team, 66-16. However, the Bulldogs couldn't pull it out against East Marshall and lost, 40-33. HDC lead 24-0 at one point, but East Marshall stormed back to take the victory.
MFL-Mar-Mac meet: Riceville traveled to Monona to wrestle against two other teams. The Wildcats tied, 30-30, with Starmont, and lost, 72-12, to MFL-Mar-Mac.
Lawson Losee and Drew Fox scored pins in each of the four combined matches they competed in. The duo will look to lead the Wildcats this season.
