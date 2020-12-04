Area roundup: Kelly, McDonough win 100th-career matches

Thursday night was a busy one for many area wrestling teams. For most, the meets marked the start to a season that surely won't be forgotten.

Two wrestlers who will remember the meet they wrestled in is West Hancock senior Cole Kelly and Central Springs junior Clayton McDonough. The pair each scored their 100th-career victory on Thursday night.

The start to the 2020-21 season is a good one for both McDonough and Kelly – who each are looking for a trip back to Wells Fargo Arena. McDonough came up one win short of a state title a season ago, while Kelly is hoping for a deeper run.

Wrestling

Lake Mills meet: The Lake Mills wrestling team scored three team wins in its season-opening home meet. The Bulldogs beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 64-18, and Newman Catholic, 72-9. The final dual against Nashua-Plainfield was tougher, but the Bulldogs came out on top, 42-37.

"The dual against Nashua-Plainfield was a big win for us," coach Alex Brandenburg said. "That being said, we made a lot of mistakes which need to cleaned up to be as strong as we have been the past few years."

Dalton Thorson, Alex Beaty, Casey Hanson, Brady Hanson, Elijah Wagner, and Brayden Lindeman each finished the night 3-0.