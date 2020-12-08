Area roundup: Fourth quarter explosion leads Clear Lake girls past Mason City

The Clear Lake Lions hosted the Mason City Mohawks on Monday, Dec. 7. beating them 56-43.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team kept its season perfect on Monday night, with a 65-54 win over Mason City.

After Clear Lake took a 16-13 lead in the first quarter, the Mohawks erupted with 22 points in the second, to take a 35-34 halftime lead. In the third quarter, the Mohawks again outscored the Lions, 12-10, and held a 47-44 lead headed into the fourth.

But in the final quarter, the Lions' potent offense finally came to life, with 18 points, compared to 10 for the Mohawks. In the end, Clear Lake improved to 4-0, while Mason City is now 0-2.

Freshman Reggi Spotts finished with a team high 22 points for Mason City, while junior Jada Williams was close behind, with 18.

"Credit to Clear Lake for fighting through a lot of adversity and playing winning basketball," Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. "We wish them the best as they are a class program. We had our chances to win but struggled offensively in the 2nd half and need to get better shots every possession. We are excited though for the potential this team has to put together a great run by the end of the season."

Mason City will host Ankeny on Friday, and Clear Lake will play at Humboldt.

Girls Basketball