Area roundup: Forest City cross country dominates at conference championship meet

The Forest City cross country team swept the Top of Iowa West Conference championship meet on Thursday, as the Indians' boys and girls' squads both came away as conference champions.
Indians' runner Joey Hovinga took first place in the boys' race, finishing with a time of 17:36.06, 28 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Quinn Swift of Bishop Garrigan. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Kris Hammitt finished third with a time of 18:11.20, while Nick Schiltz of North Union and Drake Weland of Eagle Grove rounded out the top five.
Forest City runners Ethan Johnson and Parker Sharp finished 7th and 9th, respectively, as three Indians finished in the top 10, and five in the top 15.
The Indians scored 40 team points, beating second-place GHV by 36.
On the girls' side, Forest City took first place with a team score of 44, three points ahead of second-place GHV. North Union took third place with 58 points, and Belmond-Klemme placed fourth with 83.
GHV's Abby Christians took first place in the individual standings, winning the race by 14 seconds with a time of 21:09.11. The runner-up was Forest City's Lili Nelson, who finished with a time of 21:23.46. West Hancock's Rachel Leerar finished in fourth place at 21:44.90, while younger sister Mallory finished eighth overall at 23:02.57.
With both Top of Iowa West championship in its pocket, Forest City will turn its attention to next Thursday's district meet.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
