Area roundup: Cole leads Mason City swimming at Cedar Falls

On the boys side, Mason City finished in fourth place with 145 points and. Clear Lake wasn't far behind at fifth place with 148 points.

Senior Justin Wright finished at seventh place for Clear Lake with his time of 17:01.6. Mohawk junior Breyden Christensen placed 10th with his time of 17:08.3.

Volleyball

The Charles City volleyball team hosted a home tournament and won all three of its matches on Wednesday. An area team that traveled to compete in the Charles City tournament was Central Springs, who finished at 1-2 on the day.

Osage and Lake Mills also competed on Saturday. The Green Devils traveled to Waverly-Shell Rock and ended up losing only their second match of the season. Osage went 4-1 at the tournament. Lake Mills traveled to Columbus Catholic and finished with a 2-2 record.

Charles City 2, Central Springs 0: Charles City opened up its day with an 8:30 a.m. victory over Central Springs. The Comets beat the Panthers in two sets to win the match. The loss by the Panthers put an end to a nine-game win streak.