Area roundup: Clear Lake girls take down Roland-Story

The Clear Lake girls basketball team continued its recent hot streak with a 48-39 win over Roland-Story on Thursday night.
Three Lions players finished with double-digit scoring totals, led by senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg with 14 points. Juniors Emily Theiss and Jaden Ainley had respective totals of 12 and 11 points.
With the win, No. 3 Clear Lake improved to 14-1 on the season, and has won six consecutive games.
The Lions will play Friday at Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Girls Basketball
Algona 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 26: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls lost to Algona on Thursday night, 53-26, to fall to 5-11 on the season and 3-6 in conference play.
The Bulldogs will host Clear Lake on Friday night.
Central Springs 42, Northwood-Kensett 30: The Central Springs girls basketball team beat Northwood-Kensett on Thursday night by a score of 42-30.
Junior Aubrie Saysirisanh led the Panthers with 11 points, with senior Emme Dietrich contributing 10. Junior Kaylea Fessler had a team-high 13 rebounds and six assists. No stats were available for the Vikings, who fell to 5-10.
Central Springs, who improved to 5-11, will play on Friday at Rockford, while the Vikings will host Newman Catholic.
Boys Basketball
Algona 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys basketball team lost to Algona on Thursday night, 68-58. With the loss, HDC fell to 3-13, and 1-8 in conference play.
The Bulldogs will host No. 10 ranked Clear Lake on Friday night.
Northwood-Kensett 55, Central Springs 50: The Northwood-Kensett boys basketball team rode a big performance from Caden Roberts to a 55-50 win over Central Springs on Thursday night.
Roberts, a senior, put up 28 points on 9-of-22 shooting, with three 3-pointers. Senior TJ Whitelow finished the night with a double-double, after scoring 11 points and collecting 13 rebounds.
After falling behind to the Panthers at halftime, 27-18, the Vikings exploded for 24 points in the third to take a five-point lead, which held up when the teams each scored 13 points in the fourth.
With the win, the Vikings improved to 4-9, while the Panthers record is now 3-13.
Wrestling
Algona Triangular
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL wrestling team came out with a pair of wins on Thursday at the Algona Triangular, as the Bulldogs beat Algona, 37-36, and took down Central Springs, 37-33.
Jayson Stevens got the first win for HDC, with a 12-7 victory at 113 pounds for Algona's Ian Fehr. At 120, Jack Showalter scored a pin against Hunter Penton. In all, HDC finished with four pins against Algona, and three against the Panthers.
Central Springs: Central Springs finished the night 0-2, after also losing to Algona, 51-21. The Panthers had four wins against Algona, with an ultra-fast 13 second pin from Clayton McDonough at 113, another pin from Bryce McDonough at 138, and victories at 152 and 170.
Against HDC, both McDonough's scored wins, along with Brock Mathers (132), Preston Prazak (145), Peyton Strouth (152), and Kaden Jacobsen (170).
GHV Quad
St. Ansgar : The St. Ansgar wrestling team finished with a 2-1 record on Thursday night at a quad meet in Garner, as the Saints beat GHV and Northwood-Kensett by scores of 53-30 and 59-6, and lost to Forest City, 42-36.
In the win over GHV, St. Ansgar's winners were Nathan Brumm (120), Caleb Levan (126), Derek Peterson (152), Lorne Isler (170), Sage Hulshizer (220), and Christian Michels (106).
Against the Vikings, the victorious Saints were Levan, Regan Witt (132), and Matthew Hall (138). St. Ansgar's next meet will come on Feb. 6, at the Class 1A, Section 7 meet.
Forest City: Forest City came out 3-0 on Thursday night at the GHV Quad, as the Indians beat GHV 54-24, walloped Northwood-Kensett 66-12 ,and beat St. Ansgar, 42-36.
In the win over GHV, Forest City's winners were Kellen Moore (126), Kaleb Umbaugh (152), Cadin Fleener (160), Trevor Siddell (170), and Drake Freeman (195). Against Northwood-Kensett, Kellen Moore, Brock Moore (132), Nate Doden, and Umbaugh all finished with wins by fall.
Forest City will wrestle next Saturday in the Class 2A, Section 7 meet.
Northwood-Kensett/GHV: The Vikings finished the night with a 1-2 record, as they beat GHV, 36-34, and lost to Forest City and St. Ansgar by scores of 66-12 and 59-6. GHV finished the night 0-3.
