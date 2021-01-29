Area roundup: Clear Lake girls take down Roland-Story

Jayson Stevens got the first win for HDC, with a 12-7 victory at 113 pounds for Algona's Ian Fehr. At 120, Jack Showalter scored a pin against Hunter Penton. In all, HDC finished with four pins against Algona, and three against the Panthers.

Central Springs: Central Springs finished the night 0-2, after also losing to Algona, 51-21. The Panthers had four wins against Algona, with an ultra-fast 13 second pin from Clayton McDonough at 113, another pin from Bryce McDonough at 138, and victories at 152 and 170.

Against HDC, both McDonough's scored wins, along with Brock Mathers (132), Preston Prazak (145), Peyton Strouth (152), and Kaden Jacobsen (170).

GHV Quad

St. Ansgar : The St. Ansgar wrestling team finished with a 2-1 record on Thursday night at a quad meet in Garner, as the Saints beat GHV and Northwood-Kensett by scores of 53-30 and 59-6, and lost to Forest City, 42-36.

In the win over GHV, St. Ansgar's winners were Nathan Brumm (120), Caleb Levan (126), Derek Peterson (152), Lorne Isler (170), Sage Hulshizer (220), and Christian Michels (106).