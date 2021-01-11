Area roundup: Clear Lake girls basketball takes weekend win over Forest City

After dropping to No. 5 in the latest IGHSAU rankings, the Clear Lake girls basketball team responded by winning convincingly over Forest City on Saturday in Clear Lake.
The Lions jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, winning 63-47. Both Chelsey Holck and Kaitlyn VanderPloeg led Clear Lake with 15 points each. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.
The Lions are now 10-1 after the win, while the Indians dropped to 8-4 on the season.
Boys basketball
Osage 57, Belmond-Klemme 54: Osage and Belmond-Klemme needed extra minutes to decide the winner of the boys basketball matchup on Saturday. The Green Devils were able to come away with a 57-54 victory in overtime.
Belmond-Klemme took a 26-22 lead heading into halftime and still led by 4 points after three quarters of play. The Green Devils were able to tie things up, 50-50 heading into overtime.
Osage outscored the Broncos, 7-4, in overtime to earn the 3-point victory. Senior Eric Bobinet led the Green Devils with 19 points and 5 rebounds, while junior Tyler Oberfoell had 11 points and 5 rebounds.
The Green Devils are now 7-2 on the season.
Wrestling
Forest City Duals: Four area teams wrestled at the Forest City Duals on Saturday, but it was the home team Indians who came out as champions. The Indians went 4-0.
The Indians earned a 41-33 win over Charles City, a 41-27 win over Clear Lake, a 59-15 win over Okoboji and 48-30 win over St. Ansgar.
Forest City's Kaleb Umbaugh (145 pounds) recorded his 100th victory during the home dual meet.
Charles City also had a nice day after dropping a loss to Forest City. The Comets responded with wins over Clear Lake, Okoboji and St. Ansgar. Clear Lake finished at 2-2 with wins over Okoboji and St. Ansgar, while the Saints finished at 1-3 with a win over Okoboji.
St. Edmond Dual Tournament: The West Hancock wrestling team was unstoppable at the St. Edmond Dual Tournament on Saturday. The Eagles beat five teams, while holding three of them scoreless, to earn the team championship.
According to West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger, the Eagles have won the tournament three consecutive years.
West Hancock held AGWSR, Fort Dodge and St. Edmond scoreless and beat Roland-Story, 58-15, and Southeast Valley, 40-27.
In West Hancock's closest dual win over Southeast Valley, Ethan Boothroyd (106), Kellen Smith (120), Matt Larson (138), Kane Zuehl (152), Bryer Subject (160), Kale Zuehl (182), Mathew Francis (195) and Cole Kelly (220) all earned wins.
GTRA Invitational: Three area wrestling teams competed at the GTRA Invitational on Saturday, but it was Central Springs who had the most impressive day. The Panthers earned a team victory with 201 points and had five first-place finishers.
Dalton Dewitt (220), Preston Prazark (145), Bryce McDonough (138), Brock Mathers (132) and Clayton McDonough (126) all took home gold medals. Kaden Jacobsen (170) and Ben Navratil (182) earned crucial points for the Panthers with second-place finishes as well.
Northwood-Kensett finished sixth out of 10 teams there with 113 points, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was tenth with 31 points.
Drake Tiedemann (160) was a strong highlight for the Vikings. He placed first, while Treycen Rollene (120) and Brandon Varner (145) earned runner-up finishes.
Hampton Duals: The Lake Mills wrestling team had no trouble with any team on Saturday at the Hampton Duals. The Bulldogs went 4-0 on the day with wins over Southeast Polk JV, Collins-Maxwell, Belmond-Klemme and Hampton-Dumont-CAL in the championship dual.
"The kids picked up a lot of pins in the first three meets today," Lake Mills head coach Alex Brandenburg said. "Being aggressive in those meets helped build momentum for the championship dual."
The HDC Bulldogs picked up three wins as well before Lake Mills beat them, 48-28, in the championship.
"We really liked how we wrestled in this dual," Brandenburg said about the championship dual. "There were some huge individual wins, and we did a nice job of not getting pinned in some of the losses."
Flanagan Tournament: Mason City and Riceville traveled to the Flanagan Tournament on Saturday. The Mohawks finished fourth out of seven teams with 108 points, while Riceville finished sixth with 61.5 points.
Jace Rhodes (132) continued his dominant season with a first-place finish for the Mohawks. Cooper Wiemann (138) was another winner, while Gabe Rolon (126) finished in second place.
Lawson Losee (152) was Riceville's only first-place finisher on the day. Drew Fox (195) and Mitchel Marr (220) posted runner-up finishes to earn points for the Wildcats.
Winterset Duals: The Class 2A No. 2 Osage wrestling team had a solid day at the Winterset Duals on Saturday. The Green Devils won three duals and lost one.
The Green Devils earned a 70-9 win over Eagle Grove, a 51-19 win over Oskaloosa and a 39-33 win over Urbandale. But Winterset proved to be too much for Osage, as the Green Devils dropped a 42-29 loss to the Huskies.
Averee Abben (132), Max Gast (138), Nicholas Fox (152), Colin Muller (170), Spencer Mooberry (182) and Barrett Muller (220) were winners for the Green Devils against Winterset.
Storm Duals: Newman Catholic had a solid day on the mat on Saturday at the Storm Duals. The Knights earned two dual wins and a loss.
The final scores of the day for the Knights included a 39-33 win over Southeast Polk's JV, a 36-33 win over BCLUW and a 42-21 loss to South Hamilton.
Holden Hensley continued his strong season with three wins in the 195-pound weight class on Saturday.
Wolverine Duals: The Rockford wrestling team struggled to get anything going on Saturday at the Wolverine Duals. The Warriors dropped all three of their duals and didn't record an individual match win, according to TrackWrestling.
Oelwein beat Rockford, 84-0, Dike-New Hartford beat the Warriors, 69-0, and Hudson beat Rockford, 80-0.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.