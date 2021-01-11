Area roundup: Clear Lake girls basketball takes weekend win over Forest City

After dropping to No. 5 in the latest IGHSAU rankings, the Clear Lake girls basketball team responded by winning convincingly over Forest City on Saturday in Clear Lake.

The Lions jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, winning 63-47. Both Chelsey Holck and Kaitlyn VanderPloeg led Clear Lake with 15 points each. There were no additional stats available on VarsityBound.

The Lions are now 10-1 after the win, while the Indians dropped to 8-4 on the season.

Boys basketball

Osage 57, Belmond-Klemme 54: Osage and Belmond-Klemme needed extra minutes to decide the winner of the boys basketball matchup on Saturday. The Green Devils were able to come away with a 57-54 victory in overtime.

Belmond-Klemme took a 26-22 lead heading into halftime and still led by 4 points after three quarters of play. The Green Devils were able to tie things up, 50-50 heading into overtime.

Osage outscored the Broncos, 7-4, in overtime to earn the 3-point victory. Senior Eric Bobinet led the Green Devils with 19 points and 5 rebounds, while junior Tyler Oberfoell had 11 points and 5 rebounds.

The Green Devils are now 7-2 on the season.

Wrestling