Area roundup: Central Springs girls overwhelm Rockford for third straight win

Mason City girls basketball hosted Marshalltown on Friday, beating them 74-14.

The Central Springs girls basketball team has its first winning streak of the season after a 54-19 victory over Rockford on Monday night.

The win was the third consecutive victory for the Panthers, who were led by a solid offensive night from junior Alivea Harms.

Harms scored a team-high 21 points for Central Springs, with three 3-pointers, while senior Emme Dietrich led the squad with six rebounds.

For Rockford, sophomore Loren Fierova had a team-high eight points.

With the win, Central Springs improves to 7-11 on the season, while Rockford's 12th straight loss sent the Warriors to a 1-15 record.

The Panthers will host Newman Catholic on Tuesday night, and Rockford will host Osage.

Girls Basketball

St. Ansgar 64, Crestwood 45: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team earned its third straight victory with a 64-45 decision over Crestwood on Monday night.