Area roundup: Central Springs girls overwhelm Rockford for third straight win

The Central Springs girls basketball team has its first winning streak of the season after a 54-19 victory over Rockford on Monday night.
The win was the third consecutive victory for the Panthers, who were led by a solid offensive night from junior Alivea Harms.
Harms scored a team-high 21 points for Central Springs, with three 3-pointers, while senior Emme Dietrich led the squad with six rebounds.
For Rockford, sophomore Loren Fierova had a team-high eight points.
With the win, Central Springs improves to 7-11 on the season, while Rockford's 12th straight loss sent the Warriors to a 1-15 record.
The Panthers will host Newman Catholic on Tuesday night, and Rockford will host Osage.
Girls Basketball
St. Ansgar 64, Crestwood 45: The St. Ansgar girls basketball team earned its third straight victory with a 64-45 decision over Crestwood on Monday night.
The Saints got out to a sizeable early lead, with 23 points in the first quarter, and 11 in the second, to take a 34-16 halftime advantage. In the second half, the Cadets nearly kept pace with 29 points, compared to 30 for the Saints, but St. Ansgar's early advantage kept Crestwood from ever getting close.
Seniors Hali Anderson and Gracie Urbatsch led the Saints with 16 points apiece, while senior Brooklyn Hackbart had a team-high 12 rebounds.
With the win, the Saints improved to 15-1, and will play on Tuesday night at Northwood-Kensett.
Bishop Garrigan 76, Lake Mills 20: The Lake Mills girls basketball team was no match for No. 1 ranked Bishop Garrigan on Friday, as the Golden Bears walloped the Bulldogs, 76-20.
After 23 points in the first quarter and 31 in the second, Garrigan led at halftime, 54-12. In the third, the Golden Bears held the Bulldogs to just one points, and outscored them in the half, 22-8, to secure the decisive victory.
Sophomores Molly Joyce and Audi Crooks led Garrigan with 19 and 18 points, respectively, while Finley Rogstad had a team-high eight points for Lake Mills.
"Our decision making wasn't good tonight, leading to many turnovers," Lake Mills head coach Garrett Patterson said. "Bishop Garrigan is a state-title favorite for many reasons, and they showed them tonight."
Lake Mills falls to 3-14 with the loss, while Bishop Garrigan improves to 17-0.
The Bulldogs will play at 0-17 North Iowa on Tuesday night.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69, West Hancock 48: The West Hancock girls basketball team dropped its second consecutive game on Monday night, with a 69-48 loss at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
The Cowgirls got out to an early 18-6 first quarter lead, and led at halftime, 38-24. After 31 more points in the second half, the Cowgirls improved to 14-3.
Junior Kennedy Kelly led the Eagles with 23 points on the night, with four 3-pointers, while Leah Aitchison had eight rebounds. With the loss, West Hancock fell to 16-4 overall. The Eagles will host Belmond-Klemme on Tuesday night.
Boys Basketball
North Iowa 84, St. Ansgar 46: The St. Ansgar boys basketball team fell to 3-13 with an 84-46 loss to North Iowa on Monday night.
The Bison dominated from the opening tip, as they got out to a 30-2 first quarter lead, and held a 56-20 halftime advantage. No stats were available from the game.
St. Ansgar will play at Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night.
Northwood-Kensett 54, North Butler 30: The Northwood-Kensett boys basketball team earned a decisive win over North Butler on Monday night, 54-30.
The Vikings were led on offense by senior Kael Julseth, who scored 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Senior Cade Hengesteg led the team with 9 rebounds.
With the win, the Vikings improved to 5-10 on the season, and will host St. Ansgar on Tuesday night.
Lake Mills 61, Bishop Garrigan 38: The Lake Mills boys stayed perfect with a 61-38 win on Monday night over Bishop Garrigan on the road.
Senior Dashawn Linnen had a double-double, with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while junior Wyatt Helming had 11 points. Ryan Huston finished the night with six steals, as the Bulldogs improved to 16-0 on the season.
Lake Mills will play at North Iowa on Tuesday night.
West Hancock 67, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 59: The West Hancock boys won their sixth straight game with a 67-59 on Monday over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Sophomore Rylan Barnes led the way with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and also pulled in nine rebounds, as the Eagles brought their record to 10-9 on the season.
The Eagles will try to improve on their 8-6 conference record on Tuesday night, when they host Belmond-Klemme.
