Area roundup: Area runners headed to state

Thursday afternoon was a big one for cross country teams around the state of Iowa. Teams and a number of runners advanced to the the state meet.
Eagle Grove hosted Forest City and Garner-Hayfield (GHV). The Cardinals had two boys and two girls qualify, while the Indians had two runners make it also.
For the fourth time in four years, senior Abby Christians qualified. Her time of 20 minutes, 58.36 seconds was good for a third place finish. Also joining her from GHV was freshman Katelyn Knoll, who placed 10th with a time of 21:38.61.
On the boys side, GHV senior Jake Hejlik placed sixth with a time of 17:54.22, and fellow senior Kris Hammitt placed 10th with a time of 18:03.61.
For Forest City, junior Joey Hovinga had a high finish of third place, with his time of 17:35.66. Sophomore Lili Nelson was the other qualifier. Her time of 21:33.01 was good enough for a ninth place finish.
The Indians just missed out on qualifying for state as a team. The boys team placed fourth with 118 points and the girls placed ninth with 201 points. For the Cardinals, the boys placed sixth with 179 points and the girls placed seventh with 177 points.
In Class 2A, the top 15 finishers advance to state, while the top three teams go.
Jesup qualifier
The Osage cross country team traveled to Jesup for its qualifying meet on Thursday night. The highlight of the night for the Green Devils was sophomore Katelyn Johnston qualifying with an 11th place finish and a time of 20 minutes, 46.7 seconds.
Osage finished 13th in the team standings in both the girls and boys side of the meet.
Swimming
The Mason City girls swim team traveled to Fort Dodge for a meet against four other teams. The Mohawks performed well, placing second with 315 points.
Mason City was able to improve scores in 22 out of the 28 races. Aspen Cole performed well, placing second in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke. Jenna Braun had a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle and all three relays finished second.
The Mohawks have a two week break before the state qualifying meet.
Volleyball
West Delaware 3, Charles City 0: After a first round win, the Charles City volleyball team couldn't get things going against West Delaware. The Hawks ended the Comets' postseason with a win in three straight sets.
West Delaware came out swinging and defeated Charles City, 25-15, in the first set. The Comets played their best set of the night, making it close, but still losing, 25-17. The Hawks rolled through the Comets in the last set, 25-7, to close out the match.
Freshman Emma Miller had two kills and senior Toni Maloy had 17 digs in the loss. The Comets finished their season with an even 17-17 record.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!