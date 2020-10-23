Area roundup: Area runners headed to state

Thursday afternoon was a big one for cross country teams around the state of Iowa. Teams and a number of runners advanced to the the state meet.

Eagle Grove hosted Forest City and Garner-Hayfield (GHV). The Cardinals had two boys and two girls qualify, while the Indians had two runners make it also.

For the fourth time in four years, senior Abby Christians qualified. Her time of 20 minutes, 58.36 seconds was good for a third place finish. Also joining her from GHV was freshman Katelyn Knoll, who placed 10th with a time of 21:38.61.

On the boys side, GHV senior Jake Hejlik placed sixth with a time of 17:54.22, and fellow senior Kris Hammitt placed 10th with a time of 18:03.61.

For Forest City, junior Joey Hovinga had a high finish of third place, with his time of 17:35.66. Sophomore Lili Nelson was the other qualifier. Her time of 21:33.01 was good enough for a ninth place finish.

The Indians just missed out on qualifying for state as a team. The boys team placed fourth with 118 points and the girls placed ninth with 201 points. For the Cardinals, the boys placed sixth with 179 points and the girls placed seventh with 177 points.

In Class 2A, the top 15 finishers advance to state, while the top three teams go.