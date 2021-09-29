Area residents discuss carbon dioxide pipeline with company officials

Approximately 200 people gathered at the Viaduct Center in Garner on Sept. 28 to learn and ask questions about the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline that would cut though portions of Hancock County.

The estimated $4.5 billion pipeline project would encompass about 760 miles in Iowa. It would also pass through parts of Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota.

The informational meeting conducted by Iowa Utilities Board member Richard Lozier provided company officials an opportunity to explain project plans. The Midwest Carbon Express is proposed to cut through more than 30 Iowa counties with construction anticipated to begin in early 2023 and be completed in 2024, according to Summit Carbon Solutions Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Powell and Vice President of Government and Public Affairs Jake Ketzner.

Officials said more than 12 million tons of carbon dioxide would be captured from 31 ethanol plants in five states (12 in Iowa), compressed and transported in liquid form, and stored in a deep underground location in North Dakota. They cited the importance of as many as 44,000 ethanol-related jobs that could benefit and the fact that their parent company, Summit Agricultural Group, is heavily invested in farming and ethanol.

“This will drive economic growth and jobs,” Ketzner said. “The profitability and sustainability of ethanol plants is a primary purpose for this project. Our attention is primarily on ethanol plants.”

Ken Carlson of Britt asked what the proposed project impacts will be.

“This project will put us on track to be a net zero fuel source by 2030,” Public Affairs spokesman Jesse Harris said. “This will be the largest sequestration project in the world. It is not the silver bullet for climate change, but we believe carbon sequestration is part of it.”

Marcia Frye of rural Corwith expressed concerns that the pipeline could be placed too close to her house.

“We try hard to move them at least 500 feet from any structure,” Powell said. “You can submit a request for a change if there are concerns.”

Asked how long the pipeline would remain viable if partner ethanol plants started going offline permanently, Ketzner said the company anticipates stronger existing ethanol plants as a result of the project and the addition of more ethanol plants in the future. He later said that keeping ethanol competitive should boost Iowa farmers and landowners.

Attorney Mark Newman said he could be representing multiple clients impacted by the proposed pipeline. He asked if this permitting would allow for transportation of additional hazardous liquid materials through the same areas at a later time.

“Our intent is not to put in another pipeline,” Powell said.

Newman asked the easement contracts/permit for the Midwest Carbon Express could be repurposed.

“Our intent is only to ship carbon dioxide in this pipeline,” Powell said.

Sis Greiman of Garner, a Hancock County supervisor, inquired about drainage district concerns, saying the county has tile systems over 100 years old that still function well and had to hire its own inspector to inspect the company’s pipeline construction. She noted that tiles can deteriorate further down the line when there is a resulting damage issue, creating “tile holes” where water can pond.

“Who will pay for it if it is not in our district, if we can prove it was as a result of your pipeline?” Greiman asked.

Powell noted the pipeline will have crossing agreements and that it will be responsible for fixing any damage it causes.

“We will have our own inspectors as well, in addition to the county inspector,” Powell said. “We’ll do everything we can on the front end to work with you. On the back side, we’re going to do everything we can to do the right things because we have an agriculture company that is our parent and they say ‘do right by the farmer.’”

Powell noted that there would be a planning approach for individual properties in advance of construction. This would address things such as depth and tile clearance to the fullest possible extent. He also cited the requirement that any damages, whether tile, fence, gate, or something else, will be repaired such that it is at least “the same or better.”

Meeting attendees learned that the pipeline could spur up to 1,400 construction jobs and 350-460 permanent jobs after it is completed. Powell said they will ask for a 100-foot wide easement with 50 feet being temporary during the construction phase and 50 percent being permanent with the company able to access it when necessary.

Powell maintained that the “minimum” depth when burying this new pipeline will be 48 inches, noting that the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration requirement is 36 inches. He also said the company will x-ray 100 percent of welded pipeline joints when only 10 percent is required.

He said the company will coordinate with local fire departments and law enforcement regarding pipeline emergency planning and response coordination. The pipeline’s control center will be in Ames, with controllers able to view and control most aspects of it remotely.

IUB approval of the permit application would be for 25 years after which the company could request permit renewal, according to Ketzner. Powell said the pipeline construction would mirror that of natural gas and crude/petroleum pipelines, with small compression stations similar to natural gas pipelines.

One commenter at the meeting asked IUB Board member Lozier to say which current Board members were appointed by former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who is listed as a senior policy advisor for the proposed project. Lozier said that he was appointed by Gov. Branstad as was IUB chair Geri Huser for her first term, before being reappointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Lozier added that Board member Josh Byrnes was appointed by Reynolds.

Carbon Summit Solutions may petition the IUB for a permit 30 days after the final informational meeting in Iowa, which is currently scheduled for Oct. 15 in Webster County. No formal record is maintained from informational meetings. A public evidentiary hearing would be held sometime after a proper permit petition is filed.

Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

