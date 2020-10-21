Area players dominate Top of Iowa All-Conference teams

The Top of Iowa All-Conference volleyball teams were released on Tuesday, and the list included many standout area players.
For the Top of Iowa East division, Class 3A, No. 1 Osage was understandably the most represented team, with seven players recognized on one of the three teams.
Osage senior Danielle Johnson was named Player of the Year for the Top of Iowa East. Johnson led her squad with 280 kills and 43 aces, which was also tops for the division. After an early exit in the state tournament a season ago, she has helped put her team in a position to return to Cedar Rapids.
Coach of the Year for the Top of Iowa East Division is St. Ansgar head coach Tyler Johnson, who led his team to a 19-4 regular season. For the first time in a number of years, the Saints are ranked in the Class 1A rankings. Heading into the second round of regionals, the Saints are No. 9 in the standings.
Lake Mills and Forest City led the Top of Iowa West division with seven players selected from each team. Both were represented in the Coach of the Year and Player of the Year selections.
Lake Mills senior Kylie Greenfield was selected as Player of the Year and was the top hitter on a balanced team. She led the Top of Iowa West division with 279 kills and a .311 kill efficiency. The Bulldogs will lean heavily on Greenfield in the playoffs.
After coaching the Indians to a second conference championship in three years, Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome was awarded Top of Iowa West Coach of the Year honors. The Indians finished the regular season with a 19-9 overall record and a perfect 8-0 conference record.
*Players in bold are area players
Top of Iowa East first team
Sr. Ellacyn Coleman, Central Springs
Sr. Brynn Salge, North Butler
Sr. Brooke Trees, North Butler
Sr. Ellie Bobinet, Osage
Sr. Danielle Johnson, Osage
Sr. Paige Kisley, Osage
Sr. Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
Sr. Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar
Sr. Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar
Top of Iowa East second team
Sr. Paige McEachran, Central Springs
So. Makenzie Foelske, Nashua-Plainfield
Sr. Madison Clipperton, North Butler
Sr. Sydney Eiklenborg, North Butler
Sr. Brylee Hoeppner, Northwood-Kensett
So. Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage
Jr. Meredith Street, Osage
Jr. Kaebre Sullivan, Osage
Sr. Blayne Koster, St. Ansgar
Top of Iowa East honorable mention
Sr. Kiley Hanft, Central Springs
Jr. Abbie Hyde, Nashua-Plainfield
Sr. Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic
So. Kiya Johnson, North Butler
Sr. Hallie Varner, Northwood-Kensett
So. Jaden Francis, Osage
Jr. Emma Muller, Rockford
Jr. Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar
Jr. Maddie Hubka, West Fork
Top of Iowa West first team
So. Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Gracie Elsbecker, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Bailey Meister, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Ellie Caylor, Forest City
Jr. Shae Dillavou, Forest City
Sr. Kaylee Miller, Forest City
Jr. Brooke Bergo, Lake Mills
Sr. Kylie Greenfield, Lake Mills
Jr. Leah Moen, Lake Mills
Top of Iowa West second team
So. Allison Barrus, Belmond-Klemme
Sr. Madi Barrus, Belmond-Klemme
Sr. Kaylyn Meyers, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Reese Rosenmeyer, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Kennedy Baker, Forest City
Jr. Regan Helgeson, Forest City
Sr. Morgan Ryerson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
So. Ellie Hanna, Lake Mills
Sr. Makenna Hanson, Lake Mills
Jr. Emma Duve, North Iowa
Jr. Anna Longhenry, North Union
Top of Iowa West honorable mention
Sr. Kenedie Gabrielson, Belmond-Klemme
Jr. Emma Grandgenett, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Emmy Huse, Eagle Grove
Sr. Hannah Anderson, Forest City
Sr. Erica Eenhuis, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
So. Ella Stene, Lake Mills
Sr. Kendall Kahler, North Iowa
Jr. Lily Henderson, North Union
Sr. Ann Horstman, West Hancock
