Area players dominate Top of Iowa All-Conference teams

The Top of Iowa All-Conference volleyball teams were released on Tuesday, and the list included many standout area players.

For the Top of Iowa East division, Class 3A, No. 1 Osage was understandably the most represented team, with seven players recognized on one of the three teams.

Osage senior Danielle Johnson was named Player of the Year for the Top of Iowa East. Johnson led her squad with 280 kills and 43 aces, which was also tops for the division. After an early exit in the state tournament a season ago, she has helped put her team in a position to return to Cedar Rapids.

Coach of the Year for the Top of Iowa East Division is St. Ansgar head coach Tyler Johnson, who led his team to a 19-4 regular season. For the first time in a number of years, the Saints are ranked in the Class 1A rankings. Heading into the second round of regionals, the Saints are No. 9 in the standings.

Lake Mills and Forest City led the Top of Iowa West division with seven players selected from each team. Both were represented in the Coach of the Year and Player of the Year selections.