Area players dominate Top of Iowa All-Conference teams
0 comments
alert
PREP VOLLEYBALL

{{featured_button_text}}

The Top of Iowa All-Conference volleyball teams were released on Tuesday, and the list included many standout area players.

For the Top of Iowa East division, Class 3A, No. 1 Osage was understandably the most represented team, with seven players recognized on one of the three teams.

VBall Osage vs. St. Ansgar 1

Osage senior Danielle Johnson spikes the ball over the net against St. Ansgar earlier this season.

Osage senior Danielle Johnson was named Player of the Year for the Top of Iowa East. Johnson led her squad with 280 kills and 43 aces, which was also tops for the division. After an early exit in the state tournament a season ago, she has helped put her team in a position to return to Cedar Rapids.

Coach of the Year for the Top of Iowa East Division is St. Ansgar head coach Tyler Johnson, who led his team to a 19-4 regular season. For the first time in a number of years, the Saints are ranked in the Class 1A rankings. Heading into the second round of regionals, the Saints are No. 9 in the standings.

Lake Mills and Forest City led the Top of Iowa West division with seven players selected from each team. Both were represented in the Coach of the Year and Player of the Year selections.

VBall Lake Mills vs. GHV 1

Lake Mills senior Kylie Greenfield leaps to make a block at the net against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Lake Mills earlier this season.

Lake Mills senior Kylie Greenfield was selected as Player of the Year and was the top hitter on a balanced team. She led the Top of Iowa West division with 279 kills and a .311 kill efficiency. The Bulldogs will lean heavily on Greenfield in the playoffs.

After coaching the Indians to a second conference championship in three years, Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome was awarded Top of Iowa West Coach of the Year honors. The Indians finished the regular season with a 19-9 overall record and a perfect 8-0 conference record.

*Players in bold are area players

Top of Iowa East first team

Sr. Ellacyn Coleman, Central Springs

Sr. Brynn Salge, North Butler

Sr. Brooke Trees, North Butler

Sr. Ellie Bobinet, Osage

Sr. Danielle Johnson, Osage

Sr. Paige Kisley, Osage

Sr. Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

Sr. Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar

Sr. Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar

Top of Iowa East second team

Sr. Paige McEachran, Central Springs

So. Makenzie Foelske, Nashua-Plainfield

Sr. Madison Clipperton, North Butler

Sr. Sydney Eiklenborg, North Butler

Sr. Brylee Hoeppner, Northwood-Kensett

So. Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage

Jr. Meredith Street, Osage

Jr. Kaebre Sullivan, Osage

Sr. Blayne Koster, St. Ansgar

Top of Iowa East honorable mention

Sr. Kiley Hanft, Central Springs

Jr. Abbie Hyde, Nashua-Plainfield

Sr. Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic

So. Kiya Johnson, North Butler

Sr. Hallie Varner, Northwood-Kensett

So. Jaden Francis, Osage

Jr. Emma Muller, Rockford

Jr. Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar

Jr. Maddie Hubka, West Fork

Top of Iowa West first team

So. Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Gracie Elsbecker, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Bailey Meister, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Ellie Caylor, Forest City

Jr. Shae Dillavou, Forest City

Sr. Kaylee Miller, Forest City

Jr. Brooke Bergo, Lake Mills

Sr. Kylie Greenfield, Lake Mills

Jr. Leah Moen, Lake Mills

Top of Iowa West second team

So. Allison Barrus, Belmond-Klemme

Sr. Madi Barrus, Belmond-Klemme

Sr. Kaylyn Meyers, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Reese Rosenmeyer, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Kennedy Baker, Forest City

Jr. Regan Helgeson, Forest City

Sr. Morgan Ryerson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

So. Ellie Hanna, Lake Mills

Sr. Makenna Hanson, Lake Mills

Jr. Emma Duve, North Iowa

Jr. Anna Longhenry, North Union

Top of Iowa West honorable mention

Sr. Kenedie Gabrielson, Belmond-Klemme

Jr. Emma Grandgenett, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Emmy Huse, Eagle Grove

Sr. Hannah Anderson, Forest City

Sr. Erica Eenhuis, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

So. Ella Stene, Lake Mills

Sr. Kendall Kahler, North Iowa

Jr. Lily Henderson, North Union

Sr. Ann Horstman, West Hancock

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

