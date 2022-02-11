Area natives named to University of Iowa Dean's List for 2021 fall semester

Numerous natives of Winnebago and Hancock Counties are among undergraduate students at the University of Iowa that have been named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester.

Area academic honorees include: Kennedy Baker of Forest City, Ellie Caylor of Forest City, Olivia Gayther of Forest City, Stephanie Nettleton of Joice, Jacob Olson of Joice, Brettin Linder of Forest City, Melissa Wilson of Forest City, Maria Mata-Zamago of Crystal Lake, Katherine Powers of Garner, Justin Reding of Garner, Tori Sloan of Garner, Cassidy Goodlund of Garner, Ryann Hagen of Britt, Dalton Hawe of Garner, Jon Loeschen of Garner, and Lucas Rayhons of Garner.