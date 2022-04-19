Area farmers Lackore, Helm both direct $5,000 Bayer awards to Forest City FFA

Local farmers Adam Lackore and Adam Helm each recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Forest City Community School District’s Future Farmers of America program.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive these generous donations and we thank the Lackore and Helm families for their support,” Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said.

Forest City FFA Advisor Haley Hinrichs added, “To receive $10,000 to support and grow the FFA program is very impactful.”

This year, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000 to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.

“FFA was important to me as a student at Forest City High School and I want to ensure that the FFA program continues to stay relevant," Lackore said. "I hope that the funding can help to support new initiatives so that students continue to be interested in leadership and in agriculture-related careers.”

“I am very happy to support Forest City Schools and, specifically, the FFA program," Helm said. "I too was a part of FFA and want all students to know about the wealth of job opportunities in the ag industry. I hope to see the program continue to attract students who are interested in what it takes to be a leader of the future, regardless of whether a student lives on a farm or not.”

For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.

“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” Bayer Fund President Al Mitchell said. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education.”

Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation starting on Aug.1. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.Americasfarmers.com.

