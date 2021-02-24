Area Education Agency reaches out to Osage

Central Rivers Area Education Agency is inviting members of the Osage community to become involved in school social work consortiums.

Mitchell County and Osage Community High School are in the Central Rivers AEA’s service area.

According to a release, a school social work consortium is an agreement between a group of school districts to share a social worker who provides mental health services to their respective students.

This particular school social work consortium is focused on youth mental health.

Rod Ball is the director of a special programs and the lead for Central Rivers AEA school social work consortium.

“It’s no secret that youth mental health is a rising concern in our state,” Ball said. “Many school districts have identified the issue as a priority and are taking important steps forward to address the need. One important step in this work is the development of mental health school social work consortiums.

“The AEA has established a network of district school social workers who are able to share information, resources, and evidence based practices through monthly virtual meetings and one-on-one consultation time.”