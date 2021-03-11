Area cooperative thanks Britt Fire Department by providing donation

According to a release, Sara Anderson, MaxYield’s Britt location leader, presented the contribution to members of the department. The funds will be used to maintain and improve the resources of the fire and rescue organization.

“MaxYield prioritizes supporting local organizations that improve and protect our way of life in northern Iowa,” Anderson said in the release. “We contribute annually to local fire departments in our area and this contribution is part of our yearly support. Members of the fire department in Britt assisted us with a couple projects last year and this contribution reflects that support to us. We appreciate their efforts and this contribution is one way we say thank you for their service.”