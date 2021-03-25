Archangels Catholic Cluster seeks shoe donations for third-world countries

Northern Iowa youth from the Archangels Catholic Cluster are collecting shoe donations for people who need them in third world countries.

The youth group shoe drive is being held during the season of Lent with a goal of collecting 2,500 pairs of new or gently used shoes.

According to a release, shoe donations may be dropped off on Wednesday nights during Lent at these participating churches: St. Patrick's in Britt, St. Patrick's in Buffalo Center, St. James in Forest City, St. Boniface in Garner, and St. Patrick's in Lake Mills on Wednesday nights.

Donations may also be dropped off at these five churches plus St. Wenceslaus in Duncan during weekend Mass times.

Additionally, area businesses have agreed to serve as collection sites. Shoes may be left at Weaver's Leather Goods in Buffalo Center, Lake Mills Physical Therapy in Lake Mills, Pritchard's in Britt and Garner, The Flower Cart in Britt, and the Forester Salon, Forest City Ford, and the YMCA in Forest City during normal business hours.

