April is Autism Awareness Month, a month to spark education, support and inclusivity for people with autism. According to the press release, about one in 44 children are identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) according to the CDC.

“The likelihood of your family or someone that you love closely being impacted by autism is prevalent,” said Surabhi Kaul, MD, child neurologist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. “But even though so many of us know someone who is impacted by ASD, there remains a wide misunderstanding and stereotyping around people with ASD.”

ASD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can cause deficits in three areas in kids: language communication skills, social interactions and restricted-repetitive behaviors. A common misconception is people with ASD cannot develop relationships or be successful. With different kinds of therapy and interventions, and with early prognosis, kids can learn and develop the skills they need to develop friendships and other relationships, enjoy being around other kids and enjoy play.

“Autism is a unique and individual disorder, and while it presents its own challenges, through education, early treatment and support, children with ASD can be successful individuals,” said Kaul. “At MercyOne, we do everything we can to help your child function in their everyday lives while still getting to be a kid.”

According to the press release, ASD is a lifelong disorder, but it does not take away from the value of life children can have. The earlier autism is diagnosed, the better the course of treatment.

For more information about ASD and diagnosis of ASD, talk with a child’s provider or find a MercyOne provider.

