April 3 Easter egg hunt is planned at Heritage Park in Forest City

Heritage Park and Farmers Coop of Forest City have joined together and will hold an Easter egg hunt starting at 11 a.m. on April 3 at Heritage Park of North Iowa.

Farmer’s Coop is the sponsor of the event, that invites children from Forest City and surrounding communities to participate and to hunt for candy-filled eggs.

The event will be held within the gated grounds of Heritage Park. The hunt will be divided into three age groups: 0-3 years old, 4-6 years old and 7-10 years old (or 5th grade). All children will line up in three large predefined areas.

The youngest group will start first, promptly at 11 a.m. with successive age groups to follow after each prior group has finished. Children will gather candy eggs and special prize eggs. Due to COVID-19, face masks are highly recommended for this event.

In the case of inclement weather, tune into radio station KIOW 107.3 FM for announcements.

Heritage Park of North Iowa is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its 91-acre site is located on the south edge of Forest City. The Park is dedicated to the preservation of America's rural heritage.

