April 23 storm's fury targeted Petersons' rural Leland Century Farm

When a line of severe evening thunderstorms moved across Winnebago County with strong straight line winds April 23, something worse seems to have hit Allen and Jean Peterson’s Century Farm just west of Leland.

“It really tore up the buildings that fell down on machinery,” Jean said. “It’s not just one thing. It’s so many things. The roof came off machine sheds, cattle sheds, and storage sheds.”

She said most buildings on the farm sustained damage, including grain bins. A former corn bin and barn, which was being used as a machine shed, had the roof collapse on a tractor and trailer and lots of equipment.

Roofs and walls torn from storage sheds wreaked havoc on a car parked in the yard and crumpled metal on other buildings. Some large sliding doors were also ripped out and blown away from buildings. A grain trailer was knocked on its side, blown off its truck base.

The Peterson’s son, Dave Peterson, weathered the storm in the family’s farm house. It remained unscathed. He said the north and east walls and roof of the approximately 40- by 50-foot machine shed building, which is a total loss, were gone in an instant.

“It was full of machines that we’ve been cleaning out of there,” Dave said. “It was beyond the worst wind I’ve seen here. Normally, it’s just like one building that’s damaged from something like this. As soon as the rain let up, I could see a building was laying out in the field. It’s just a real mess.”

Allen, Dave, and Dave’s son, Denny Peterson, have been doing much of the cleanup themselves during what would normally be spring planting. Dave’s son-in-law, Travis Jordan of Garner, was also visiting during cleanup. Dave said a long 6-by-6-inch board wedged into a field, standing nearly straight up, makes him question that it was just straight line winds.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Dave, noting that West Prairie Lutheran Church appears to have little or no damage less than a quarter mile to the east on 400th Street. “It was one of the better buildings. It was built for corn and used to hold corn. It was one of the last ones I thought would ever blow down. Something could have dropped down quick (from the clouds) and gone right back up.”

Dave said the storm did its worst damage in just minutes as it rolled through after the 7 o'clock hour.

“Out of all the shed buildings, only one didn’t have any real damage,” he said. “It took all the skylights out, so there was a lot pressure there.”

Dave lamented now having to leave a lot of equipment outside that he doesn’t like sitting out in the elements. The family met with their insurance representative the day after the storm.

“Dad’s had good success with the insurance company on things in the past,” Dave said. “The house and garage are okay. It could have been worse. I am looking for a good carpenter now.”

