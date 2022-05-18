 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Applications open for PEO scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the Burnham-Markham PEO Scholarship. Women who have completed at least their first year of college or are in graduate school may apply.

Ruth Burnham and Allene Markham were longtime members of PEO, an organization which fosters the support of education for young women.

Applications may be obtained from Ann Ott, educator at Osage Community High School, by phone 641-257-7626, address: 333 East Commercial Street, Mitchell, IA 50461.

Deadline for applying is Wednesday, June 15.

