Applications open for Pearson scholarship

The application for the Iowa Games 2022 Brian Pearson Memorial Scholarship Award is now open.

This scholarship is awarded each year to one female and one male individual in their junior or senior year of high school.

The award is in honor of former Iowa State University basketball player Brian Pearson, who died of brain cancer in the fall of 1997. The Iowa Games began awarding the Brian Pearson Memorial Scholarship in 1998. Pearson knew the meaning of hard work and recognized the rewards of commitment. He valued the relationships he had with his family, friends, neighbors and teammates. People who were fortunate enough to know Pearson use words like integrity, honesty and courtesy to describe his life.

According to the application, the intent of the Brian Pearson Memorial Scholarship is to recognize two outstanding student‐athletes involved with the Iowa Games (one male and one female), and through that process, also honoring Brian Pearson.

In order to apply, applicants need to have participated in the Iowa Games at least once in their lifetime.

Application requirements may be found on the Iowa Games website at https://www.iowagames.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/2020-Brian-Pearson-Scholarship-Application-Requirements.pdf.

For more information, contact Kylie Brandt, Assistant Sports Director at 888-777-8881 ext. 706 or email kylie.brandt@iowagames.org.

