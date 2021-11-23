Appliance Plus opening for business

This holiday season, Appliance Plus is coming to town.

Just in time for Christmas, Osage is receiving the gift of a new employer. Once construction is finished, the physical store will be split. One side of the business will be for U.S. Cellular customers. The other half will be for appliance sales and services as a GE showcase dealer.

The business’ headquarters is in Oelwein. The Osage branch, located in the old Hardee's building on the east side of town, will bring its total number of locations to eight.

Gary Fox is the owner of Appliance Plus, U.S. Cellular. His father began the family business in the 1950s.

“It was an opportunity presented to (Fox) by U.S. Cellular last summer,” said Jamie Plaster, marketing manager for Appliance Plus, U.S. Cellular. “He graciously accepted the offer. He’s always wanted to expand his company. He’s been doing that since he started.”

With this move, Fox has expanded to both Osage and Forest City. There was already a location in Charles City.

Plaster estimates Appliance Plus, U.S. Cellular will employ a staff of 10 to 15 people. “We’ve been posting our jobs throughout the community for a couple months now knowing we would be opening around the holiday timeframe,” she said. They are ready for business, but not fully open yet. “We’re here to assist customers with their wireless and appliance needs,” Plaster said. “We’re not blasting out the marketing quite yet, because we don’t want a whole lot of traffic coming in when we’re not 100 percent setup. We’re here for the community right now.”

Appliance Plus sells new, scratch and dent, and preowned appliances. Its crews also service appliances in the local area. They have been remodeling the new store in Osage for a few weeks. The U.S. Cellular store should open its doors in full on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Behind the wall, construction of the showroom floor will be going on for Appliance Plus.

Appliance Plus will put on community celebrations in the middle of the holiday season, full of Christmas cheer. There will be no all-day party, just an introduction to the people of Osage.

“Being community focused, we want to plan community involvement to bring awareness of U.S. Cellular and Appliance Plus to the area by working with local businesses, and supporting them in return,” Plaster said. “We want a lot of community involvement straight out of the gate. We’re looking forward to doing those smaller, community-focused events.”

Plaster said she is working with a local coffee shop to do what she calls a ‘surprise and delight,’ where U.S. Cellular will pay for the first 100 coffees out the door.

“Our theme this year is locally grown joy,” she said. “We can spread that through the community.”

Regional business dealer Kimberly Pont will be new to Appliance Plus. “She’s been to Osage already, and she’ll be frequenting up there quite often throughout the weeks and every month for sure,” Plaster said. “So if there are businesses in the area that need specialized servicing, for a higher capacity than can be done in the store, then we do have a point of contact specifically for those businesses.” Appliance Plus can then work one on one with the business, bringing help to them without the business needing to go to the store.

But first, there will be coffee, Christmas, expanded hours and local involvement.

“What that means to me is being active in the community and providing people with exceptional service just as you’d get in a bigger town,” Plaster said.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0