Antique map exhibit unveils more than just maps

“Are We There Yet? Let’s Check the Maps,” an antique map exhibit at the Mitchell County Historical Society Museum in Osage, has uncovered more than just maps.

While researching map origins, organizers found several interesting stories, not the least of which is the tale of Henry Holdship, whose 1857 map on display contains one of Osage’s earliest plats. They discovered a surprising history about Holdship, who played a part in one of the nation’s worst disasters of the 19th century.

In the 1850s, Henry Holdship and his brother, Charles, came to Iowa from Pennsylvania to establish a bank in Decorah. After the U.S. Land Office closed in that town, the pair – apparently the sole members of Holdship and Co. – followed the land office to Osage to help broker the sale of the public domain lands there. They were successful. According to the 1918 History of Mitchell and Worth Counties, $1 million dollars changed hands over one frantic weekend. In today’s dollars, that would equal approximately $33 million.

The map, used as a promotional tool for the sales, raises a lot of interest from museum visitors, from the Holdship Park incorporated into the plat, to the notations for “road to the Mississippi” and the non-existent River Street. Unlike many in that day, the map is elegantly designed.

It was an enterprising time and you can only wonder if the Holdships would have continued west as more federal lands opened. Henry was only 24 years old at the time of the Osage land sale. However, Charles died in 1859 and Henry opted to return to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Penn. He eventually joined another brother, George, in pioneering oil fields in western Pennsylvania in the 1860s. After several years the venture proved successful. Holdship was walking in the same circles as steel magnate Andrew Carnegie and industrialists Andrew Mellon and Henry Clay Frick.

All were members of the exclusive South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club, which owned the South Fork Dam 14 miles north of Johnstown, Penn. Behind the dam was the Lake Conemaugh reservoir. The dam was built by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania some 50 years before as part of a canal system. When the canal system was later abandoned, the canal and reservoir were sold to the Pennsylvania Railroad. The railroad, in turn, sold the property to private investors who eventually established the exclusive club. Completing the getaway was a clubhouse and 16 cabins, including one built by Holdship in 1883.

It is claimed the dam was compromised when it was modified by the club. The changes included lowering the top of the dam to make it wider for carriages to cross its expanse and putting fish screens over the spillway to reduce fish loss during high flows, according to the National Park Service. The screens later caught debris which contributed to the break. The club also failed to correctly patch holes from an earlier break and it never replaced sluice pipes which had been removed.

The result, as history tells us, was disastrous.

On May 31, 1889, two days of constant rain resulted in the catastrophic failure of the dam, which allowed 20 million tons of water to rage towards Johnstown, Pennsylvania, some 14 miles downstream. It swamped smaller hamlets and farms along the way, carrying pieces of structures – homes, barns, even animals – in its growing and monstrous flow. By the time it hit Johnstown, the giant mass of water and debris, some 40 feet high and traveling at 40 miles per hour, acted like a killing machine, grinding everything in its path. By the time it was over, according to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, over 2,200 people – including 99 entire families – had died. The disaster earned the title of the worst disaster for loss of civilian life in the 19th century.

While many filed legal suits against the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club, no claims were ever granted.

Visitors can find the Holdship map – as well as almost 100 others – in the Are We There Yet? Let’s Check the Maps antique map display at the Mitchell County Historical Society Museum, located at the Cedar River Complex in Osage. County and state maps, as well as geological and aerial maps, ranging from 1836 to the present day, fill the exhibit.

The museum is open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no entry fee.

