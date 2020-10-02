Another wild Friday night: St. Ansgar beats Newman Catholic in barn burner

There was no shortage of excitement in the Globe Gazette's Game of the Week between Class A, No. 2 St. Ansgar and Newman Catholic on Friday night in Mason City. With the Class A, District 3 title up for grabs, the two teams delivered a wild one.
But in a game that saw a defensive touchdown, an onside kick recovery and a kick return for a touchdown, it was St. Ansgar's ground-and-pound offense that carried the Saints to a 44-34 victory over the Knights.
Senior Ryan Cole, senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler each went over 100 yards rushing and powered the Saints to around 500 yards of total rushing.
"It's our expectation," St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said. "It doesn't always work out that way. Maybe a little more explosive tonight on offense than we thought we were gonna be."
The three-headed monster of Cole, Salz and Isler have been dominant all season long and showed why the Saints have been such a tough out for North Iowa teams all season long. St. Ansgar plays Lake Mills next week, but locked up at least a share of the title with the win against the Knights.
"Every game this year is a blessing," Clevenger said. "Getting week to week is always, we're just excited to get to Friday and show up and play. Coming into the year, our goals are the same every year. We expect to be district champions."
Although Newman Catholic came into the night as underdogs, head coach Rich McCardle and his staff pulled out all the tricks they had up their sleeves to give the Saints a run for their money.
The Knights let their sophomore quarterback Max Burt loose. Normally a rushing team, Burt and his receivers shined in the loss. Burt completed 15 out of 20 passes for 220 yards, including six passes of 12 yards or more.
"Definitely do like to throw it," Burt said. "I mean, quarterback, who doesn't want to throw the ball around and stuff. We got playmakers around me that I can throw it to and our o-line gave me time. It's definitely fun."
McCardle has a lot of respect for St. Ansgar, and was proud of his guys for giving a scare to one of the top teams in the state.
"I know we didn't get a win, but I tell you what, it was an exciting ball game. The kid's got a lot of confidence," McCardle said. "They knew they were playing the No. 2 team in the state. Then you take them within 10 points. We would take that anytime of the year."
St. Ansgar scored first after stopping the Knights on defense. It was Salz who scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-0. Again, the Knights stalled on offense, but scored on defense when junior Nash Holmgaard picked up a fumble and ran it 37 yards for a touchdown. That tied the game back up at 7 apiece.
Cole scored on a 35-yard touchdown run to put the Saints back up, 14-7. At the start of the second quarter, Cole scored again, but the Saints missed the 2-point conversion. The score was 20-7.
Right after Cole's second touchdown run, junior Jack Maznio answered with a 66-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 20-14. Nearing the end of the half, the Saints managed the clock and got a 22-yard field goal as time expired to make the halftime score 23-14.
That's when McCardle made things interesting. The Knights came out and executed a surprise onside kick to perfection to start the second half. Newman Catholic's offense capitalized when Maznio ran it in from 28 yards out to make the score 23-21.
"We kind of got behind a little bit, so we wanted to get a possession back," McCardle said. "We decided at halftime that we were going to go ahead with the onside kick. We practiced it quite a bit throughout the week and the kids had confidence in it."
Again, the Saints answered by going back to their bread and butter: the run game. Salz capped off a drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to extend the lead, 30-21.
On the following possession, the Knights were in trouble, facing a fourth down. Burt went deep to junior James Jennings, who was tackled, but landed on top of the defender. He bounced off the defender and ran it in for a 65-yard touchdown reception. The score was 30-28.
Salz answered with a 2-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter to make the score 37-28.
The Knights scored the final touchdown of their night when Maznio scored his third rushing touchdown. The lead was cut to three points. But the ensuring kickoff, junior Bradley Hackenmiller took a return 78 yards to the house.
The Saints were able to get a defensive stop and run the clock out to win the game.
"It was a full 48 minutes," Clevenger said. "Credit to the Newman kids and credit to our kids. I don't think there were many plays taken off by kids. It was just a hard-fought, intense high school football game. A lot of fun to be a part of."
Both coaches shared mutual respect for the opposing program. The Saints are hopeful to get back to the UNI-Dome, but Clevenger says his kids are taking it one play at a time.
The Knights have turned a 2-7 program a year ago, into a program that had a shot to play for the district title on Friday night.
"Coach is here saying that he bets there's a lot of teams that watch tape of us in the last two weeks and they'll go, man I don't really know if I want to play Newman," McCardle said.
The Saints improve to 6-0 with the win and the Knights fall to 4-2.
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar- Cole
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar- Horgen, Cole
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar- Schilling, Hansen
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-2.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-3.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-4.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-5.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-6.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-7.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-9.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-10.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-11.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-12.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-13.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-14.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-15.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-16.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-18.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-19.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-20.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-21.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-22.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-23.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-24.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1-25.jpg
Newman Catholic football vs St. Ansgar-1.jpg
VIDEO: Newman Catholic marks senior night
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!