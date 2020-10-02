Another wild Friday night: St. Ansgar beats Newman Catholic in barn burner

Although Newman Catholic came into the night as underdogs, head coach Rich McCardle and his staff pulled out all the tricks they had up their sleeves to give the Saints a run for their money.

The Knights let their sophomore quarterback Max Burt loose. Normally a rushing team, Burt and his receivers shined in the loss. Burt completed 15 out of 20 passes for 220 yards, including six passes of 12 yards or more.

"Definitely do like to throw it," Burt said. "I mean, quarterback, who doesn't want to throw the ball around and stuff. We got playmakers around me that I can throw it to and our o-line gave me time. It's definitely fun."

McCardle has a lot of respect for St. Ansgar, and was proud of his guys for giving a scare to one of the top teams in the state.

"I know we didn't get a win, but I tell you what, it was an exciting ball game. The kid's got a lot of confidence," McCardle said. "They knew they were playing the No. 2 team in the state. Then you take them within 10 points. We would take that anytime of the year."