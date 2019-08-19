Nineteenth Street Southwest will be the latest road in Mason City to have work done this summer when it closes on Wednesday.
According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, a stretch of 19th Street Southwest between South Pierce Avenue and South Benjamin Avenue will be closed to through traffic.
"This closure is necessary for the repair of a Progressive Rail crossing," Burnett said in an official release.
The work itself is only slated to last for part of the day and the road should reopen later in the afternoon.
Anyone who needs to access the route has been directed to reroute onto South Pierce Avenue, 15th Street Southwest and on South Benjamin Avenue.
