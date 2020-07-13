Annual ethnic lunch event in Central Park called off

The annual Ethnic Lunch by Central Park has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release from the North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team, which organizes the event.
The event had been scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 18, in Mason City’s Central Park.
NIDAT suggests visiting its Facebook page and patronizing local ethnic restaurants as way to celebrate diversity in the absence of the event.
The North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team lists its motto as “Appreciate our differences. Take responsibility for our prejudices. Think regionally, focus locally.”
