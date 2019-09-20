Hampton exchange student, 15-year-old Solomon Barbu, of Liberia, helps man a booth for the Iowa Resource for International Service at the annual Ethnic Lunch in downtown Mason City on Friday, Sept. 20.
Clear Lake exchange student, Blerta Doberdolani, 17, of Kosovo, points out her home country's blue flag while showing her school spirit at a booth for the Iowa Resource for International Service at the annual Ethnic Lunch in downtown Mason City on Friday, Sept. 20.
North Federal Avenue in downtown Mason City was filled with visitors and lined with food tents and colorful booths on Friday during the 16th annual Ethic Lunch by Central Park.
The event features natives of various countries and cultures serving customary foods, performing music, offering trivia and educational reading, and selling and displaying traditional wares.
Blerta Doberdolani, of Kosovo, and Solomon Barbu, of Liberia, were both on hand at the Iowa Resource for International Service (IRIS) informational booth, sharing facts about their respective home countries, along with other nations under the IRIS umbrella.
The teens are living in Iowa for the school year as exchange students through the Kenney-Lugar Youth and Exchange Service (YES) Program.
Barbu, 15, could be seen going booth-to-booth, chatting with others. He lives with his host family in Hampton, where he’s a student at Hampton-Dumont High School and participates in cross country.
Doberdolani, 17, and her host family live in Clear Lake, where she also attends high school.
When asked her favorite thing about Iowa so far, she said, “I want to say sweet corn, because it’s so good. But the people here are really, really nice, too.”
Ahead of Clear Lake’s football homecoming game, Doberdolani also threw in an enthusiastic “Go, Lions!”
The event is presented in part by the North Iowa Diversity Appreciation Team, which lists its motto as “Appreciate our differences. Take responsibility for our prejudices. Think regionally, focus locally.”
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.
