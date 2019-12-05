An estimated 200 people stopped by the North Iowa Events Center for free food, drinks, and dessert at the 3rd Annual December Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 5.
A number of area restaurants and vendors donated a variety of entrees, salads, and sweets, which were served buffet-style, and a complementary beverage bar was offered as well.
The event is designed to be a fun community gathering, coupled with a fundraising initiative to benefit North Iowa Events Center through freewill donations and silent and live auctions of items and services donated by local businesses and residents.
Each year, North Iowa Events Center hosts several events which have no admission fee, including the North Iowa Fair, which features free entertainment, rides, activities, and exhibits.
To make a contribution or find more information, visit www.northiowaeventscenter.org.
