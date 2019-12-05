{{featured_button_text}}
December Dinner 1

Area residents begin to fill the seats in the Marion E. Olson Building at the North Iowa Events Center for the annual December Dinner.

An estimated 200 people stopped by the North Iowa Events Center for free food, drinks, and dessert at the 3rd Annual December Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 5.

A number of area restaurants and vendors donated a variety of entrees, salads, and sweets, which were served buffet-style, and a complementary beverage bar was offered as well. 

December Dinner 3

Around 200 people made their way through the Marion E. Olson Building for the North Iowa Events Center for the annual December Dinner on Thursday.

The event is designed to be a fun community gathering, coupled with a fundraising initiative to benefit North Iowa Events Center through freewill donations and silent and live auctions of items and services donated by local businesses and residents.

December Dinner 2

Attendees browse the silent auction in the Marion E. Olson Building at the North Iowa Events Center for the annual December Dinner.

Each year, North Iowa Events Center hosts several events which have no admission fee, including the North Iowa Fair, which features free entertainment, rides, activities, and exhibits.

To make a contribution or find more information, visit www.northiowaeventscenter.org

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

