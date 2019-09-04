{{featured_button_text}}
Civil War Saturday 2015-09-12

Union soldier reenactors fire cannons during an artillery drill at East Park in Mason City at a previous Civil War Reenactment. 

The Mason City Civil War Council’s 26th Annual Civil War Reenactment Friday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 8 in East Park. The three-day event will feature battle, camp, and lifestyle recreations from the Civil War era. Food vendors will be open Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 6

8 a.m.-8 p.m. – Camp registration and setup

4-6 p.m. – Open camps

7 p.m. – Camp followers

Saturday, Sept. 7

7-10 a.m. – Pancake breakfast

9 a.m. – Camps open to public

10 a.m. – Infantry and artillery drill

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

2:30 p.m. – Battle of Fredericksburg - surgical demo

5 p.m. – Pirates’ Treasure Hunt

8 p.m. – Military Dress Ball (bandshell)

Sunday, Sept. 9

7-10 a.m. –Pancake breakfast 

9 a.m. – Camps open/period church service

10 a.m. – Commanders meeting

1:30 p.m. – Battle of Fredericksburg

3:30 p.m. – Camps close

Visit the Mason City Civil War Council’s Facebook page for a complete list of events.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

Load comments