The Mason City Civil War Council’s 26th Annual Civil War Reenactment Friday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 8 in East Park. The three-day event will feature battle, camp, and lifestyle recreations from the Civil War era. Food vendors will be open Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, Sept. 6
8 a.m.-8 p.m. – Camp registration and setup
4-6 p.m. – Open camps
7 p.m. – Camp followers
Saturday, Sept. 7
7-10 a.m. – Pancake breakfast
9 a.m. – Camps open to public
10 a.m. – Infantry and artillery drill
2:30 p.m. – Battle of Fredericksburg - surgical demo
5 p.m. – Pirates’ Treasure Hunt
8 p.m. – Military Dress Ball (bandshell)
Sunday, Sept. 9
7-10 a.m. –Pancake breakfast
9 a.m. – Camps open/period church service
10 a.m. – Commanders meeting
1:30 p.m. – Battle of Fredericksburg
3:30 p.m. – Camps close
Visit the Mason City Civil War Council’s Facebook page for a complete list of events.
