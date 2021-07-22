Animal Tracks and Signs Day Camp scheduled for Aug. 14 at Thorpe Park

Do you know any 6-9 year old children who love animals and the outdoors? If so, the Winnebago County Conservation Board invites you to bring them to Thorpe Park for the Animal Tracks and Signs Day Camp.

According to a press release, the camp will be held at the Thorpe Park shelter house from 9 a.m. until noon on Aug. 14. Thorpe Park is located five miles west of Forest City on 345th/”I” Street.

During the camp, kids will learn about the animals that reside in the area and how they can be identified. Children will learn about animal tracks, feeding signs, feathers, shells, owl pellets, bird nests, and bird songs.

According to the release, they will also have the chance to make their own plaster animal tracks to take home and will be able to dissect owl pellets. Each child will get handouts that will help them to identify animal tracks and signs even after they return home.

Adults are welcome to stay with their kids during the camp, but that is not required. The camp will be free of charge, but preregistration is required. To register, or simply receive more information about the camp, people should contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

