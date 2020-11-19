 Skip to main content
Angel Tree tags program underway in Britt
Ruth Thill has announced that Angel Tree tags are now available in Britt.

According to a release, there will only be tags for toys and clothing gifts for Hancock County resident children available at Farmer’s Trust and Savings in Britt this year.

Angel Tree tags may be requested through the drive up window for anyone not wanting to go inside to choose their own tag. Each tag will have the age of the boy or girl to be helped and will include clothing needs and sizes for the clothing tags.

All gifts should be wrapped in a gift bag and with the tag on the outside of the package, and taken to Farmer’s Trust no later than Dec. 4. 

