Andy Taets leaves his mark on Cedar River

“There will be a map system consistent with all the water trails in Iowa. While a local resident knows the area, a visitor could get lost.”

COVID-19 pushed the water trail plan back a year. There might also be restrooms built at sites, which could be paved and made bigger.

“What isn’t special about the Cedar River?” Taets said. “It’s a great river we have locally that we can recreate and fish on. We have a lot of great access points within the county. The water trail will help improve those.

“I think the community does a good job of keeping it that way, too,” Taets said of the river’s quality.

The river is filled with crappie, small-mouthed and rock bass, walleye, catfish, carp, northern pike, among others. Bass are Taet’s favorite to catch and release.

Taets teaches paddle strokes and situational lessons, how to read the water, and he can provide a naturalist’s view of the river. However, he prefers a hands off approach most of the time, so the kayakers can simply enjoy traveling the water.

“If you get onto these waters and wildlife areas,” Taets said, “and you start doing stuff and enjoying them, I think you’re less likely to pollute them, to dump appliances from bridges.

“Then they show their kids how to treat the river as well. It travels down the generations, that we protect our waters, respect nature and not throw garbage out. No one wants to float by a refrigerator when you’re on the river.”

