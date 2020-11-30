Andrew Thyer shoots his way to trap title

Five years ago, Andrew Thyer broke his first clay pigeon with a Remington shotgun. Before the shards of that broken bird hit the ground, he was already hooked.
“I loved it,” said Thyer, 17, a senior this year at Osage Community High School.
He and his father, Calvin Thyer, have hunted for years. Learning there was a trap shooting club in Mitchell County, after loading their shotguns in the truck, they took off and never looked back. The 4-H program provided free shells for competition.
Trap has a long history in the United States. It is an Olympic event.
According to a Washington Post article about its history, the first shoots began in 1825 when riflemakers’ introduction of percussion caps made target guns more accurate.
In the 1880s, a New York match brought in 600 competitors and 30,000 spectators. One of the most famous trap shooters in history was Annie Oakley.
In this sport, it is not just breaking a target. Like track and field, there are different events involving various levels of skill, with team scoring as well as individual placement. An athlete might excel in one contest and struggle at another.
Thyer began shooting trap with his hunting shotgun, a Remington 870 pump-action, which he had originally used to take down deer, pheasants and quail. Thyer has moved on to a Beretta Multitarget 12-gauge he uses exclusively for a sport rapidly becoming modernized.
“I love the whole scheme of it,” he said. “You’re going up against so many different people, and there are so many different ways to compete.”
Participating, in turn, has made him a better hunter.
Becoming a champion
The pinnacle of Thyer’s young career came not on the range but in the mail.
It was a virtual competition of the Iowa State High School Clay Target League, a provider of this extracurricular co-ed sport for elementary through 12th grades. For the event, each athlete shot at their own trap range.
Thyer’s coaches were Larry Johnson and Tom Beyer. St. Ansgar is also in the league. The farthest away he has competed is Grand Island, Nebraska, for nationals.
In Mitchell County, with the title of best trap shooter in Iowa on the line, Thyer aimed at 250 birds, 50 per week for five weeks.
For some time, he did not know how he had finished. The last part of the competition in regard to standings was blind. Thyer had to wait for the mail to come.
One day, a box arrived, addressed to Osage’s coaches with the League as a return address. Inside was Thyer’s plaque.
“I knew I’d done well. I didn’t know if it’d be enough to win,” he said of finding out he had shot his way to a championship. “It was just shocking. You open the box, and you don’t realize what it is. It’s just a whole new experience.”
As often happens, his fortune snowballed.
Several months ago, after winning the championship, Thyer received an email from PullUSA Magazine, the official publication of the USA High School Clay Target League. They wanted to ask him a few questions.
A few weeks ago, the postal service brought the story to his doorstep. PullUSA had included Thyer in a feature article.
“We figured they did this for every state champ,” he said. “But then, there were only two [stories]. I was shocked by that a little bit. I was still at school. My mom got home and it was in the mail, so I received about 500 text messages and pictures. I read them at school, and it just made my day.
“I figured it’d be a little blurb, 40 words in the back, and for it to be a whole page, I thought, ‘wow.’”
A future Knight
At Osage, Thyer also participates in basketball, baseball and football.
In the fall of 2021, Thyer will attend Wartburg College, where he will shoot for the Knights’ trap team and study chemistry.
“I talked to the Wartburg chemistry professor,” he said, “and I absolutely fell in love with it.”
Like that first shotgun blast at a target range, when trap instantly became his passion, Thyer was hooked on medicine, science and helping others.
“I’d like to work in a lab developing cures for diseases,” he explained.
The chemistry aspirant is well-rounded, not only an excellent athlete and a standout in the classroom, but a missionary helping the less fortunate recover from devastating 2017 Hurricane Maria.
In the summer of 2019, a group from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Osage traveled to Puerto Rico.
“It was eye-opening,” Thyer said of the small Caribbean island two years after the storm. “Outside of Osage’s little bubble, you don’t see what you do in Puerto Rico. After the Iowa derecho — we had a shoot down south, so we drove right through it. That’s exactly what it looked like in Puerto Rico. The trees were just mangled.
“The difference is, in Puerto Rico, [the wreckage] just gets left, because they don’t have the resources or the people to help clean it up. Where here, we clean it all up and in two years you’d never know anything even happened."
Thyer said the group actually put a new flooring in a guy’s house.
"He was so happy," he said. "Just the look on his face when we were done, it was amazing.”
Thyer also builds computers and restores vintage tractors.
As Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman succinctly puts it, “He’s a great kid.”
“Clay Target League doesn’t only teach you how to hit the clay targets,” he says in the PullUSA article, “it teaches gun safety and respect.”
One of Thyer’s favorite aspects of the sport is helping younger athletes become better.
Capping off the evening
When Thyer shot his first 25 out of 25, he lost a hat.
He achieved the mark only a few weeks after beginning the sport. The round before, Beyer helped his student reach the goal of every young trap shooter by fixing Thyer’s stance.
“When I shot my gun, is was hurting my shoulder,” Thyer said. “Then Tom called me over and we adjusted it. The next round, straight up, I shot all 25 birds.”
The word passed round the range. Then the initiation commenced.
His friends stuffed his cap with clay pigeons. One of them balanced themselves on the trap house and tossed it into the air.
“There were probably 20 people who shot my favorite hat,” Thyer said.
After that, it lay in the dust with large holes, the Caterpillar logo no longer legible. The weekend before, Thyer had helped his father, a field service manager for Cat, at his job. As a reward for working, they gave him the cap.
Trap shooting brings father and son closer together, even if Thyer loses a hat in the process. It is a bonding experience.
“We talk about everything under the moon,” Thyer said of their travels. “On the way back, depending on how it went, it’s a happy or a sad car ride. Either way, I look forward to it.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.
