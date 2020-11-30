Andrew Thyer shoots his way to trap title

“I love the whole scheme of it,” he said. “You’re going up against so many different people, and there are so many different ways to compete.”

Participating, in turn, has made him a better hunter.

Becoming a champion

The pinnacle of Thyer’s young career came not on the range but in the mail.

It was a virtual competition of the Iowa State High School Clay Target League, a provider of this extracurricular co-ed sport for elementary through 12th grades. For the event, each athlete shot at their own trap range.

Thyer’s coaches were Larry Johnson and Tom Beyer. St. Ansgar is also in the league. The farthest away he has competed is Grand Island, Nebraska, for nationals.

In Mitchell County, with the title of best trap shooter in Iowa on the line, Thyer aimed at 250 birds, 50 per week for five weeks.

For some time, he did not know how he had finished. The last part of the competition in regard to standings was blind. Thyer had to wait for the mail to come.

One day, a box arrived, addressed to Osage’s coaches with the League as a return address. Inside was Thyer’s plaque.