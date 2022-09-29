Anderson, Kobriger join Lichtsinn RV dealership staff in Forest City

Hannah Anderson and Rachael Kobriger have recently joined Lichtsinn RV in Forest City.

Anderson is a new accounting analyst. She is a graduate of Forest City High School and recently attended Wartburg College where she graduated with a degree in business administration with concentration in marketing and sports management. Anderson also minored in the leadership program and played on the women’s basketball team.

“I am most excited about the people I get to work with at Lichtsinn RV,” Anderson said.

Outside of work, Anderson enjoys playing and watching anything related to sports, walking her golden doodle Bella, and spending quality time with her family and friends.

Kobriger has joined the company’s RV finishing and quality control department. She grew up in Owatonna, Minnesota, and attended the University of Phoenix where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration.

Kobriger was previously employed at Waldorf University in Forest City as the director of catering, events, and customer relations. Outside of work, Kobriger values family time and activities with her two daughters and husband, community volunteering, and she has been involved with the roller derby for the past 11 years.

Lichtsinn RV is Iowa's largest RV dealer. In business for over 45 years, the dealership is located just one mile from the Winnebago factory and offers factory-fresh Winnebago motor homes. Lichtsinn RV has been awarded as the top Winnebago dealer in North America each year since 2015 by Winnebago Industries. It also features pre-owned motor homes and travel trailers. As the largest Winnebago parts dealer in North America, Lichtsinn RV provides service to guests from across the country.