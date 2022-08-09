Amy Ryan of Forest City will be recognized as Iowan of the Day on Aug. 19

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products have announced Amy Ryan of Forest City as an Iowan of the Day for the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Amy Ryan has dedicated her life to making a difference in her community. One of Amy's biggest passions is her volunteer work as Race Director for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation where she has hosted and coordinated 5K remembrance runs and walks for firefighters and veterans. She has helped raise $75,000 for the Foundation. Amy has also helped put together Soldier Boxes, care packages for the military, every year.

"I’m really touched by this recognition," Amy said. "Giving back to my community is so important to me, so seeing my nomination and selection in writing has given me a chance to reflect on the causes that are so important to me and the ways in which I can influence them. I’m humbled to know someone feels my efforts are noteworthy."

Additionally, Amy has worked hard bringing Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to her community. She has a goal to raise enough money for every child in town to receive a free book to read each month. Amy has demonstrated a strong passion for youth in the Forest City community.

A local financial advisor at Edward Jones, Amy researched and initiated means to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Forest City. She discovered that the United Way of North Central Iowa had committed to servicing the local area, but there were no children enrolled. So, Amy recruited the Forest City Lions Club, of which she is a member, to serve as the local non-profit affiliate of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

"I am a firm believer that volunteering is for everyone," Amy said. "No matter your abilities, time constraints, or interests, there’s always an opportunity to give or get involved in something you’re passionate about for the good of others. I hope I can demonstrate that there’s no waiting for the right time to do what you want; it’s always the right time. The earlier you start, the farther your efforts can go."

Amy was described as being dependable in her nomination, which is evident through her involvement on the app "Be My Eyes." The app allows her to video chat and provide visual assistance to blind and low-vision people.

Amy's day of recognition will be on Friday, Aug. 19 at this year's Iowa State Fair. She will be recognized with a presentation on the Anne and Bill Riley stage at noon. Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, she will receive a gift bag, grandstand concert tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, a cash prize, Iowa State Fair admission tickets, and VIP parking.

"I’m a first-generation Iowan," Amy said. "Both of my parents were raised in other states, then they followed my dad’s military career across the U.S. before moving to Iowa a month before I was born. I’m definitely a proud Iowan, and I appreciate the can-do attitude of Midwesterners that shaped me growing up."

She is the daughter of Mark and Carolyn Frakes of Forest City.

Founded in 1997, the Iowan of the Day program allows the Blue Ribbon Foundation to recognize Iowa's most outstanding individuals. The program continues to honor Iowans across the state who have made a difference in the lives of others. It also upholds characteristics associated with Iowa, including dependability, integrity, hard work, and sense of community.

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated $170 million for renovations and improvements to the historic Iowa State Fairgrounds.