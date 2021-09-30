Amy Abels shining a light on mental health

Amy Abels is fighting a battle for the welfare of her students. It is a formidable foe, made more imposing because of COVID-19.

Abels is the new shared social worker for Osage Community Schools. The rest of her time is spent at the West Fork and Forest City districts.

She works with students on an individual basis in a variety of ways, dealing with anxiety, depression and anything related to mental health. Abels has seen problems become more prevalent among children, but she also believes these issues are more reported than in the past. There is an awareness that did not exist before, which Abels considers wonderful.

“That awareness allows us to see more concerns and issues,” she said.

But Abels believes the coronavirus pandemic has increased mental health issues tenfold, whether students were in-school or working remotely. She calls it fallout. COVID-19 continues to cause a rise in cases of anxiety, depression and other issues.

The financial concerns of parents, caused by COVID-19, also trickle down to their children. It has caused a rise in alcohol, substance abuse and domestic violence. Abels said she is glad the students are back in school.

Added to that is the hospitalization and the loss of family members to COVID-19.

“That’s something some kids have never experienced,” she said. “Depending on their age, it can have a huge impact on them. Kids don’t know how to express those big emotions. They feel all these feelings, but they don’t know how to relay the message.

“It causes strain on the family. Connections are so import.”

Tending to mental health is crucial for children, as they otherwise negotiate problems silently, without treatment, Abels said. These years are formative. And school is a student’s second home.

Before, these burdens were placed on the shoulders of teachers, who already wear many hats. Abels and social workers like her lighten the workload and are specifically trained for social and emotional learning.

“Meeting those needs allows them to learn,” Abels said.

She works with any teacher, counselor or member of the administration who needs her help.

Sharon Reinardy, the middle school counselor, is appreciative of Abels’ addition

“She is an excellent listener and all-around team player, serving the students’ needs while easily communicating with colleagues,” Reinardy said. “Her warm personality and smile have had a positive impact on students who may be reluctant to trust or accept help from a new person in their life.”

This will be Abels’ third year as a school social worker, a position relatively new in Iowa. Overall, she has served for 14 years as a social worker, including time at Polk County Juvenile Detention.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with kids of all ages,” Abels said. “School has always been important to me. It’s a benefit for students to have someone on site, because parents can’t always get off work to transport them to an appointment. Sometimes they don’t have the insurance component that allows them to go to a therapy appointment.”

Abels’ service is free. She travels between the high school and middle school and Lincoln Elementary, serving grades kindergarten through 12th.

At their first meeting, students are often reticent to talk. Some do not want to be there. They have their guard up. Already, she has a couple of students who have broken through that wall, and tell her how much they appreciate this time to talk.

“It’s hard to talk about those heavy, big things,” Abels said. “I’m a neutral person. I’m not family, I’m not a (school) friend. I applaud and praise them for taking that time for themselves, because it’s for them and it’s about them.

“That self-care part is important. When they’re younger, they’re busy and going through their life with family and friends and work and activities and different things. The fact they choose to come, because they don’t have to, is a success in itself.”

Abels tries to build a rapport, and convince the student someone really does care about them. Her mantra is that her students cannot control other people, but they can control themselves.

“We are grateful for Ms. Abels and the school's focus on supporting the whole student,” Reinardy said, “including their mental health needs.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

