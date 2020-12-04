Amundson, Norby continue research on double cropping

In 2019, Alec Amundson and his brother-in-law Adam Norby began researching the possibility of double cropping in Mitchell County.
The two men discovered a slight advantage in income by using the double cropping system.
In one 10-acre plot, they started a rye crop in the fall of 2018, and in late April 2019 they planted soybeans in the four- to five-inch green rye. In mid-summer, they combined the cereal rye, and in the fall combined the soybeans.
Subtracting input costs of the 10-acre test plot, the double cropping system of rye and soybeans showed a slight advantage in income over their straight soybean and straight rye crops.
Amundson also believed the double cropping method was better for soil health than having a straight row crop on the land.
“We did a personal trial last year, and our trial drew interest from a group in Northeast Iowa," Amundson said. "The group called Multi Cropping Iowa works with the Iowa Soybean Association in setting up trials, and we worked with those groups in conducting the 2020 trials."
Amundson said the two men set out to compare a regular cereal rye crop, a regular soybean crop, and the multi-cropping system of harvesting both the cereal rye and soybeans from the same plot.
According to the Mitchell County farmer, the plots were set up in a 40-foot width of cereal rye, and 16 rows of soybeans, which are compatible plot widths. The cereal rye was drilled for all the plots in the late fall of 2019, due to wet weather conditions, he said.
The strips of straight rye, straight soybeans with cereal rye cover crop, and double cropping strips of rye and soybeans were replicated four times for the trials to provide accurate data, according to Amundson. The rye in the soybean plots, which was used as a cover crop, was burned down after the soybeans emerged from the ground.
Unlike the results of 2019, the double cropping showed less profit than either the rye or soybean test strips. Amundson said the straight rye strips out-yielded the rye in the double cropping strip by four to five bushels per acre, which was consistent with the 2019 trials.
However, he said the soybeans harvested from double-cropping strips had a drastic decline in yield from the 2019 trials. Amundson believes the dry weather in late June and July prior to the harvesting of the rye caused the rye’s roots to rob sub-soil moisture from the growing soybeans, and bean pods failed to fill causing a significant drop in soybean yields.
Amundson also believes they should have used a longer season soybean variety so the plants wouldn’t have dried up before the pods were filled. He believes that a longer season variety of soybean would have given the plants more time to gather sunlight and grow after the rye had been harvested.
Amundson and Norby did make some improvements in their harvesting of the double cropped rye over the 2019 season. They borrowed a combine head that had been modified for double crop harvesting. The special head had been offset enough to allow the combine’s tires to travel between the growing bean rows. The modified head also did a better job of gathering in the rye without hindrance to the growing soybeans.
With their partners, Amundson and Norby plan on repeating the trials in 2021, hoping for a normal weather pattern, and using a longer season soybean variety.
They will also continue to modify the combine head to prevent the loss of cereal rye when it’s harvested, and will adjust the spacing of the rye rows. The partners continue to research double cropping not only hoping to gain profit, but also to improve the health of their soil.
