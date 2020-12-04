Amundson, Norby continue research on double cropping

The strips of straight rye, straight soybeans with cereal rye cover crop, and double cropping strips of rye and soybeans were replicated four times for the trials to provide accurate data, according to Amundson. The rye in the soybean plots, which was used as a cover crop, was burned down after the soybeans emerged from the ground.

Unlike the results of 2019, the double cropping showed less profit than either the rye or soybean test strips. Amundson said the straight rye strips out-yielded the rye in the double cropping strip by four to five bushels per acre, which was consistent with the 2019 trials.

However, he said the soybeans harvested from double-cropping strips had a drastic decline in yield from the 2019 trials. Amundson believes the dry weather in late June and July prior to the harvesting of the rye caused the rye’s roots to rob sub-soil moisture from the growing soybeans, and bean pods failed to fill causing a significant drop in soybean yields.

Amundson also believes they should have used a longer season soybean variety so the plants wouldn’t have dried up before the pods were filled. He believes that a longer season variety of soybean would have given the plants more time to gather sunlight and grow after the rye had been harvested.