Amber Bruder finds an OASIS in Osage

Bruder graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in English with an education endorsement.

While her expertise is English, for OASIS she must also master such disciplines as math.

“It helps having an English background because there’s reading and writing in everything,” Bruder said. “Even when my students are working on an online social studies class, there is going to be a reading and writing aspect to that. And then I can actually help, and it’s an area a lot of people struggle in.

“I’ve always been drawn to the nontraditional student. Back at my old high school, I’d have kids come up to me that weren’t in my class that would just want to talk. They wanted an adult that wasn’t a parent. That’s the demographic I’ve been drawn towards and I work well with.”

Some students were having trouble with other teachers, and it was preventing them from learning. They would ask for her direct help with the subject. Sometimes she directed them to a math teacher, a science teacher or someone else.

“They’d come to me and say, ‘Can you help me advocate for myself?’”