Alsop initiated into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at Coe College

Ethan Alsop of Forest City has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Alsop was recently initiated at Coe College.

Alsop is among approximately 30,000 nationwide students, faculty, professional staff, and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10 percent of seniors and top 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify as may faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

