Alliant's Britt Regional Center to open in January 2021

Alliant Energy has announced that it is on schedule to complete building construction this year and will start using its new regional operations center along Highway 18, next to Pritchard Auto in Britt, in January 2021.

Alliant Energy’s existing 796 First Avenue and James Avenue office space in Britt, plus a handful of its office employees, will move. They will join field workers for its Golden Plains Wind Farm with office, garage, and storage space under one roof in the new 34,000 square feet location.

The building will not be fully staffed during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Alliant Energy Senior Communications Partner Mike Wagner.

“It really will be a small office with a large garage," said Wagner. “There will be an office area with conference rooms, office supply areas, a break room, and work spaces for a small group of Operations Center employees. The rest of the space will be mostly for trucks, training, equipment and storage related to the nearby wind farm.”

The Golden Plains Wind Farm, a 200-megawatt project built by EDF Renewables and transferred to Alliant Energy, has 82 wind turbines spanning more than 25,000 acres in Kossuth and Winnebago counties. It went online this spring.