Alliant customer fund increases, helps low-income customers pay energy bills

A $4 million donation by Alliant Energy to its Hometown Care Energy Fund will help some area utility customers pay their energy bills.

Customers who need financial assistance are encouraged to use the funds to avoid falling behind on their bills. Of the $4 million contribution, $2 million is available to customers in Iowa and $2 million is available to customers in Wisconsin.

According to a news release, Alliant Energy's Iowa utility service provider, Interstate Power and Light Company, provides electric service to customers in Buffalo Center, Leland, Thompson, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Duncan, Miller, Klemme, Hanlontown, Fertile, and Joice. IPL provides natural gas service to customers in Buffalo Center, Britt, Garner, and Kanawha.

“We understand many customers still need help paying their utility bill, even as the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," Alliant Energy Vice President of Customer Operations Linda Mattes said. "We are proud to double our contribution to the fund to help our customers recover and get back on track. If customers are struggling financially, we do want them to know help is available.”