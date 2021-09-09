Alliant customer fund increases, helps low-income customers pay energy bills

A $4 million donation by Alliant Energy to its Hometown Care Energy Fund will help some area utility customers pay their energy bills.
Customers who need financial assistance are encouraged to use the funds to avoid falling behind on their bills. Of the $4 million contribution, $2 million is available to customers in Iowa and $2 million is available to customers in Wisconsin.
According to a news release, Alliant Energy's Iowa utility service provider, Interstate Power and Light Company, provides electric service to customers in Buffalo Center, Leland, Thompson, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Duncan, Miller, Klemme, Hanlontown, Fertile, and Joice. IPL provides natural gas service to customers in Buffalo Center, Britt, Garner, and Kanawha.
“We understand many customers still need help paying their utility bill, even as the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," Alliant Energy Vice President of Customer Operations Linda Mattes said. "We are proud to double our contribution to the fund to help our customers recover and get back on track. If customers are struggling financially, we do want them to know help is available.”
In Iowa, Alliant Energy partners with nonprofit organizations to distribute the funds. Customers in Iowa can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding by contacting their local Community Action Agency.
The Hometown Care Energy Fund is supported annually with funds from Alliant Energy shareowners, as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers. Shareowner contributions are not included in the rates charged to customers. For more information, including how to donate to the fund, visit alliantenergy.com/hometowncare.
In addition to the Hometown Care Energy Fund, Alliant Energy offers several options to help customers manage their bills. The company’s My Account site allows customers to set up a flexible payment arrangement based on their ability to pay, track their energy use and make fee-free credit card payments. Customers may also request a payment extension or set up weekly or monthly automatic payments.