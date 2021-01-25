Allen College honors local students

According to a press release from Allen College, four local students have been named to the dean's list for the fall semester of 2020.

The list of honorees includes Kaitlyn Fox of Orchard, Nursing – BSN; Taylor Spitz of Osage, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Ellen Witt of Osage, Nursing – BSN; and Kelsey Hackenmiller of Stacyville, Nursing – BSN.

The dean's list recognizes bachelor’s students and associate’s students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for at least 12 hours in a semester.

Allen College offers degrees in both health sciences and nursing.

