In the upcoming November 7, 2023, school board election, the Forest City Community School District has all seven board seats up for re-election due to a combination of term limits and redistricting requirements, Board Secretary Sara Meinders announced at the June 12 meeting.

Meinders distributed informational packets with affidavits of candidacy and nomination petition forms to incumbent board members at the meeting, noting that interested persons living in District 1 must identify whether they are running for either a two-year term or a four-year term. She said if a term is not indicated, the county auditor will deem them as invalid.

“I’m hoping some or all of you are actually going to run,” said Meinders, noting the possibility of more board turnover than usual. “Because of our redistricting, everyone’s chair is open.”

Meinders has worked with Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss to finalize the terms for the 2023 races as follows:

Director District 1 (three seats) - One seat is currently held by Keila Buffington’s term limit, which will be a four-year term. Two seats are due to redistricting, which will both have a two year term;

Director District 2 – Currently held by David Reese who moved from District 3 to District 2. It is a two year term;

Director District 3 – Currently held by Beth Clouse/Eric Kingland who moved from District 1 to District 3. It is a two-year term;

Director District 4 – Currently held by Kim Severson (term limit). It is a four-year term;

Director District 5 – Currently held by Gary Ludwig (term limit) and Troy Thompson who moved from District 2 to District 5. It is a four-year term.

Meinders said she will have packets available at the district office for anyone wishing to run. Election materials, including district maps, may also be obtained online from the Iowa Secretary of State Office website (https://sos.iowa.gov).

Any person who is a United States citizen, 18 years of age or older, a resident of the school district and the director district of interest, and is eligible to register to vote may become a candidate for the school board. Nominations for open seats can be filed with School Board Secretary Sara Meinders, beginning on Monday, Aug.28, 2023, until Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Athletic Hall of Fame

The board approved moving forward with the establishment of a Forest City Athletic Hall of Fame. FCHS Activities Director Chad Moore said that the approval will enable committee formation as well as moving forward with finalization of details during the 2023-24 school year.

“It will take, I think, a solid year to get things in place and have recommendations,” Moore said. “It will take time.”

Longtime Forest City boys’ basketball coach agreed, saying that the district’s Education Hall of Fame has served as a model, but that it will be open to modifications.

“We’re at the point now where we need a committee,” said Rosacker before the board’s approval.

“We don’t have this finalized by any means,” Rosacker continued. “Our number one goal in doing this was to try to connect people who have graduated back to the school.”

“We want to piggyback it with homecoming,” said Moore of recognizing those selected for the Forest City Athletic Hall of Fame. He noted that there is a desire for the awards to be displayed for a year in a front trophy case before being moved back to a designated area. He said school officials are also in the process of trying to obtain trophy cases presently.

Moore also garnered board approval of a new agreement for student athletes involved in two or more activities in the same season. He said it can provide clarity should scheduling conflicts arise and provide a means of conflict resolution for students, parents, teachers, and coaches. It will involve the declaration of a “major activity” to be agreed upon in writing in advance of potential conflicts.

“That’s for a worst-case scenario,” Moore said. “It just covers our bases if that arises.”

Superintendent Darwin Lehmann described it as taking a proactive rather than reactive approach. Board member Troy Thompson said that the selection should not be written in stone as preferences could change from the beginning to the end of a season. Moore implied there would still be some flexibility.

“We handle most of it through scheduling,” Moore said. “This is for worst-case scenarios, so we have some framework to work from.”

“It is hard and it’s not fun,” said FCHS Principal Ken Baker of competing activities during the same season. “The school calendar never gets less. It just gets more and more. It just gets more and more challenging."

Board members also approved a renewed contract with Athletico to again have an athletic trainer on site in the 2023-24 school year. The trainer’s hours will increase from 25 to 40 hours per week. The cost of the service will rise from $6,400 to $15,000 per year.

“Athletic has treated us well,” said Superintendent Lehmann in recommending the upgrade, noting it is a good price for expanded service. “It’s an opportunity have someone full-time.”

“You let us have that resource and I don’t know how we go back from that,” Moore informed board members. “It’s such a great thing for the kids.”

Moore noted that time slots with a trainer would also be available for staff members. He said it will strengthen school wellness programs for both students and staff.

Board members approved a board policy that pertains to graduation requirements where dual/competent private instruction enrolled students are eligible for a Forest City Community School District diploma only if 75% of their incoming credits (36 of the required 48 semester credits) have been completed at Forest City Community School District or through an accredited institution or delivery system recognized by the State of Iowa. It keeps Forest City amenable with other area school districts. Board Secretary Meinders said additional information about graduation requirements will be included in school handbooks.

In other business, board members approved:

NIACC Educational Services and Entrepreneurial Academy contracts for 2023-24.

Renewal of open enrollment transportation agreements at two miles for the 2023-24 school with the Lake Mills, North Iowa, Algona, West Hancock, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and Central Springs School Districts.

Sale of three school buses to K-Bid Auctions for $4,531 total. Board Secretary Meinders said it is better than the junk price that would normally be obtained for the buses and that public notice of the sale would be provided.

New farm lease between the City of Forest City, Heritage Park and the Forest City FFA Chapter. It will enable FFA students to farm land near the Forest City Veterinary Clinic and John V. Hanson Career Center. No cash rent is included in the farm lease and it will help the city by reducing the need for mowing and weed control measures.