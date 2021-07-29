 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-day salute to Iowa VFWs set for Aug. 28 at fairgrounds in Britt
0 comments

All-day salute to Iowa VFWs set for Aug. 28 at fairgrounds in Britt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grand Entrance.JPG

Members of VFW Post 347 and American Legion Post 315 make a grand entrance with flags at a May 31 Memorial Day service in Britt.

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

An all-day, 100-year anniversary celebration of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Iowa will be held on Aug. 28 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt.

The tribute in honor of VFWs in Iowa and military veterans will feature children's inflatables, an auto show with 8 a.m. registration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. judging, and 3 p.m. awards, plus an evening fireworks show and the live band American Bombshells.

KIOW Radio in Forest City (FM-107.3) is compiling special congratulatory messages for area VFWs, which will air throughout August.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News