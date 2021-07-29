All-day salute to Iowa VFWs set for Aug. 28 at fairgrounds in Britt

An all-day, 100-year anniversary celebration of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Iowa will be held on Aug. 28 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt.

The tribute in honor of VFWs in Iowa and military veterans will feature children's inflatables, an auto show with 8 a.m. registration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. judging, and 3 p.m. awards, plus an evening fireworks show and the live band American Bombshells.

KIOW Radio in Forest City (FM-107.3) is compiling special congratulatory messages for area VFWs, which will air throughout August.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0