Alex Meixner to perform in Osage

The Mitchell County Concert Association is bringing accordionist Alex Meixner and guitarist Jimmy Meyer with their high energy show to the Cedar River Complex (Krapek Auditorium) in Osage at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

According to the press release, Meixner is equally at home playing traditional Oktoberfest or amped up Rocktoberfest. He has the ability to meld traditional polka music into swinging jazz, gypsy world-beat or smoking blues with ease.

Meixner is a Grammy nominated, nationally acclaimed musician, performer, band leader, educator and a leading advocate of polka music. He has appeared on the Tonight Show, in the infamous Hormel Pepperoni ad, and recorded with comedy phenomenon Jack Black for the major motion picture The Polka King. Meixner is busy revitalizing the interest in polka music from coast to coast, renewing cultural interest and growing mainstream acceptance. His goal is to provide a much-needed positive experience that pulls communities together to celebrate history, culture, and genuinely good times.

The evening’s program will include lively versions of popular music and classics including Czardas, El Combranchero, In Den Bergin Polka, Singin’ in the Rain, Hello Dolly, Minnie the Moocher, Birth of the Blues, and Hoedown/Orange Blossom.

According to the press release, Mitchell County Concert Association will be selling season tickets in the lobby prior to the show for its upcoming 2022-2023 concert series. If you are currently not a member you can come to this concert for free if you join for next season. Also, individual tickets will be available for this concert if you do not wish to purchase a membership.

For more information about the concert series check out the website at www.mitchellcountyconcert.org.

For ticket information contact Dennis Johnson 641-732-5657.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0