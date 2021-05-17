Alamsya, Hildebrand recognized academic achievement

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg honored Forest City High School student Devin Alamsya and West Hancock High School student Autumn Hildebrand on April 25.

Both area seniors were recognized for their outstanding academic achievement during the 19th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

According to a release from the Iowa High School Athletic Association, high schools were invited to select a senior student with the highest academic rating based on grade-point average for their first seven semesters. The student award winners had an opportunity to recognize their favorite or most influential teachers and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg.

Alamsya and Hildebrand were among 424 Iowa high school seniors honored by the Governor's office, Iowa High School Athletic Association, and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.

"The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens," said IHSAA executive director Tom Keating.