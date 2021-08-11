AJ Lackore Farms to receive Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award on Aug. 18

AJ Lackore Farms, Inc. of Adam J. Lackore in Leland (Winnebago County) is among 89 family farms that will receive Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards during this year's Iowa State Fair.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Julie Kenney, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon will recognize the farm families at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the Oman Family Youth Inn.

Farms of Ben Dontje of Winnebago County and Ryan Eekhoff received the award in 2018 as did Marvin Wayne of Hancock County in 2019, according to an Iowa Department of Agriculture news release.

The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect the environment and our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities. The winners were chosen by a committee representing both conservation and agricultural groups.

